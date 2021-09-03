Best gaming keyboards and mice for PS4 and PS5

Not every game on the PlayStation is suited for controllers. Some games, like Fortnite, can be more comfortable to play on a mouse and keyboard for some players. For those players, there is a way to connect a mouse and keyboard to the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. However, not every keyboard and mouse is compatible. Here are the best keyboards and mice compatible with the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

Best overall gaming keyboard and mouse for PS4 and PS5

Razer Power Up Bundle

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Razer Power Up Bundle comes with everything a gamer needs to control their PlayStation like a PC. This bundle includes a Cynosa Lite keyboard, Razer Viper mouse, and a Kraken X Lite headset.

Firstly, the Cynosa Lite keyboard is a membrane keyboard complete with RGB lighting and additional essential features. However, because it’s not a mechanical keyboard, the keys won’t provide a tactile feel. Still, there are more than enough premium features on this keyboard that make it a worthy product. These features include 10 key rollover, spill-resistant material, and programmable macros via Razer Synapse 3. In addition, the keyboard itself is large, with two flip-out feet and four rubber pads to keep it from sliding around. Because of its size, this keyboard is more suited for a desk setup than a couch.

The Razer Viper is a lightweight, wired ambidextrous gaming mouse. Because it’s light at 69 grams, users can swipe their mouse without being weighed down by extra weight. Additionally, it has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor to keep up with its lightweight design.

Its design is flashy with RGB profiles with over 16.8 million color combinations to light up the logo on the palm. Additionally, it has eight programmable buttons to customize using Razer Synapse 3.

The design of this mouse is different from other lightweight mice. Unlike many light gaming mice, the Viper doesn’t have any holes in its shell, so it benefits from not getting dust and particles into the mouse. Also, it has a rubber side grip, programmable buttons on both sides, and a drag-free cord.

Razer’s Power Up Bundle also comes with the Kraken X Lite. A 7.1 surround sound headset with memory foam earpads and soft headband padding. The 7.1 surround sound is suitable for any console gamer, and the comfortable design makes it a solid choice for anyone who games for long sessions at a time.

Best premium gaming keyboard and mouse for PS4 and PS5

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Apex Pro is a mechanical keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice quality. For switches, buyers can choose between standard mechanical or OmniPoint. Omnipoint switches are a versatile choice for serious gamers. They have an adjustable actuation point as low as .4 millimeters and a response time of .7 milliseconds, making the SteelSeries Apex one of the fastest mechanical keyboards on the market.

Additionally, the SteelSeries Apex Pro features an OLED display that shows the profile the keyboard is running and what media is playing. On top of the added utility of an OLED display, the Apex Pro is made from an aluminum alloy frame and has a magnetic wrist rest.

SteelSeries Rival 3

Image via SteelSeries

The Rival 3 is a 77-gram, wired ergonomic mouse with customizable LEDs. It has a CPI range of 200 to 8,500, pairing nicely with the lightweight design. Like the Razer Viper, the Rival 3 has a closed shell shielding it from outside particles. Comfort is another focus of the Rival 3 with its ergonomic design that accommodates both the claw and fingertip grip shape. Additionally, it has onboard memory, supports keybinds, and can store five CPI profiles to quickly change between at any time.

Best wireless gaming keyboard and mouse for PS4 and PS5

Razer Turret

Image via Razer

The Razer Turret is a wireless keyboard and mouse bundle made for console gaming. Although it’s designed with Xbox in mind, it works with both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. The keyboard features Razer Green switches, which are clicky and have a tactile bump. However, these keys can be loud, so they aren’t suited for use in a shared space where noise is an issue. Both the Razer Turret keyboard and mouse are powered by 2.4GHz wireless transmission and have a battery life of 40 hours. Its long battery life makes it ideal for console gaming, keeping users comfortably on their couches.

Most importantly, the Razer Turret keyboard has a retractable mouse pad that lets gamers use a mouse without setting up an extra surface for their mouse. And because the Razer Turret mouse is appropriately sized, gamers can comfortably use the retractable mouse pad with ease.

Additionally, the Razer Turret features RGB with dynamic lighting that syncs with compatible games. It also has an ergonomic wrist wrest and a magnetic mouse mat. The mouse pad keeps the mouse from falling off during intense use.

Best budget gaming keyboard and mouse for PS4 and PS5

G603 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse and G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Bundle

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The G603 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse has a max DPI of 12,000 and the longest battery life of any mouse on this list at 500 hours. In addition, it has an impressive one millisecond report rate, meaning there won’t be any lag within its signal range. A few notable features of this mouse are dual connectivity and its six programmable buttons. Dual connectivity lets the mouse connect to both a PlayStation and any other device simultaneously.

The G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has a 16-hour battery life and, like the 604 wireless gaming mouse, has a one-millisecond report rate. It also has dual connectivity, allowing it to pair with other Bluetooth devices. However, a few key features of this keyboard, the programmable G-keys and media controls, are currently not supported by the Playstation 5.

Best quiet gaming keyboard and mouse for PS4 and PS5

Tecware Phantom 87 Key Mechanical Keyboard

Image via Tecware

The Tecware Phantom 87 Key Mechanical Keyboard with Ouetemu Brown switches is the quietest tactile switches mechanical keyboards have to offer. This makes the Tecware Phantom 87 Key Mechanical Keyboard an ideal choice for anyone on a budget who games in a shared space.

A few of Tecware Phantom 87 Key Mechanical Keyboard’s core features are RGB backlighting and full N-key rollover. Full N-key rollover means all keys are individually registered when pressed, no matter the number of inputs. In addition, the adjustable per-key RGB gives users complete control. The switches are also hot-swappable, allowing users to change switches to replace faulty ones or give the keyboard a different feel.

Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The Logitech G502 is a wired gaming mouse complete with an adjustable weight system. Having an adjustable weight system allows the user to remove weights inside the mouse to create a suitable experience for each user. It also has one-to-one tracking and a max DPI of 25,600, making it ideal for anyone that plays first-person shooters and can make space for large mouse movements. Additionally, it features 11 customizable buttons, a textured rubber grip, and onboard memory.