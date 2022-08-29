Spacestation acquires LATAM Halo’s dominant Pittsburgh Knights roster

After an endless cycle of roster changes that did little to improve Spacestation Gaming’s bid to become a top contender in Halo’s North American circuit since the beginning of the year, the organization has now set its sights on a new competitive region. Spacestation announced today that it has acquired the Pittsburgh Knights roster from the LATAM region, replacing its current North American lineup.

The Pittsburgh Knights have been a dominant force in their region since the roster’s acquisition in 2020, at the tail end of Halo 5: Guardians esports lifetime. The current lineup—Atzo, Drift, Pelu, and Tapping Buttons—has remained undefeated in regional online competition and also took the top step at the Mexico City LAN tournament last month.

While their international performances leave more to be desired, coming away from the Kansas City Major in May with a top-16 finish, those results are similar to the ones that the North American Spacestation team was achieving at the same events. With the acquisition of this lineup, Spacestation has the opportunity to achieve and surpass the same level of play, but with the added benefit of its lineup conquering the regional competition between the Major tournaments.

Today we say farewell and exit Halo as we have transferred our team to @Spacestation.



It has been our honor to have been the home of @sTwDrift @AtzoPM @TappingButtons @PeluGod @iRcLoad for almost 2 years and we look forward to them continuing their dominance of @HCS in LATAM. — Knights (@KnightsGG) August 29, 2022

Pittsburgh Knights followed up Spacestation’s announcement with its own acknowledgment of the acquisition, further expressing that it will be exiting Halo with the successful transfer of its current roster. The organization called the last two years of competition an “honor,” looking forward to seeing the roster “continuing their dominance of HCS in LATAM.”

Ace, Tylenul, Kuhlect, and Suppressed remain restricted free agents after their release from Spacestation ahead of the upcoming Orlando Major and Worlds. After a top-12 finish in the HCS Open Series two weeks ago, it was clear that the lofty goals that come with representing a partnered organization within the HCS were out of reach of the squad, and it remains to be seen where each player will end up for future competition.