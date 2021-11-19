Halo Infinite is here and the Halo Championship Series isn’t far behind, bringing Halo esports back in a tremendous way for the 2021-2022 season.

343 Studios is teaming up with the biggest names in tournament competition, such as FACEIT, ESL, DreamHack, and EsportsEngine to help relaunch the competitive Halo scene with the excellent new free-to-play multiplayer of Infinite.

Throughout the year, there will be eight in-person events across all four HCS regions (NA, EU, Mexico, Australia/New Zealand). The year of competition will culminate in October 2022 at the Halo World Championship with a massive $1 million prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021-2022 season for the Halo Championship Series.

HCS 2021-2022 prizing

Image via 343 Industries

Majors: $250,000

$250,000 Supers/Regionals: NA: $125,000 EU: 100,000 ANZ/MX: $50,000

Halo World Championship: $1,000,000

HCS 2021-2022 schedule

Image via Microsoft/343 Studios

Nov. 20 to 21: NA Open Series

Nov. 27 to 28: NA Open Series

Dec. 1 to 2: NA Kickoff Qualifier

Dec. 2: Pool Play Roster Lock – Raleigh 2021

Dec. 13: Open Bracket Roster Lock – Raleigh 2021

Dec. 17 to 19: HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 (Split 1 begins)

Jan. 2: NA Open Series

Jan. 6: NA Pro Series

Jan. 9: NA Open Series

Jan. 13: NA Pro Series

Jan. 16: NA Open Series

Jan. 20: NA Pro Series

Jan. 23: NA Open Series

Jan. 27: NA Pro Series

Jan. 29 to 30: NA Regional Qualifier

Jan. 31: Roster Lock – Anaheim 2022

Feb. 11 to 13: NA Regional Championship @ DreamHack Anaheim 2022

Feb. 20: NA Open Series

Feb. 27: NA Open Series

March 13: NA Open Series

March 20: NA Open Series

April 1 to 3: NA Open Championship

April 11: Roster Lock – Kansas City 2022

April 29 to May 1: HCS Major Kansas City 2022 (Split 1 Finals)

May 2 to 22: Player Break

May 23: Split 2 begins

May 29: NA Open Series

June 2: NA Pro Series

June 5: NA Open Series

June 9: NA Pro Series

June 12: NA Open Series

June 16: NA Pro Series

June 19: NA Open Series

June 26: NA Open Series

July 10: NA Open Series

July 23 to 24: NA Super Qualifier

July 25: Roster Lock NA Super 2022

July 30 to 31: NA Super Open Bracket

Aug. 5 to 7: NA Super 2022

Aug. 14: NA Open Series

Aug. 21: NA Open Series

Aug. 26 to 28: NA Open Championship

Sept. 5: Roster Lock HCS Major Orlando 2022

Sept. 23 to 25: HCS Major Orlando 2022 (Split 2 Finals)

Oct. 20 to 23: Halo World Championship 2022

For the schedules for Europe, Mexico, and Australia/New Zealand, check out this Halo Waypoint post.

HCS maps and modes

Image via 343 Industries

Slayer

Live Fire

Recharge

Streets

Bazaar

Aquarius

Capture the Flag

Bazaar

Aquarius

Strongholds

Live Fire

Recharge

Streets

Oddball

Live Fire

Recharge

Streets

Map rotations for HCS series

Best-of-three

Game one: Objective

Game two: Slayer

Game three: Objective

Best-of-five

Game one: Objective

Game two: Slayer

Game three: Objective

Game four: Objective

Game five: Slayer

Best-of-seven

Game one: Objective

Game two: Slayer

Game three: Objective

Game four: Objective

Game five: Slayer

Game six: Objective

Game seven: Slayer

Online tournament platform: FaceIt

Image via 343 Studios

“In an effort to improve the online tournament experience for players, as well as expand on the opportunities that the Faceit platform enables, we will be integrating Faceit’s tournament APIs into Halo Infinite in the future which will allow for a more seamless tournament experience for players so they can focus on playing and competing,” 343 said. “When these features are implemented, Faceit will also be investing in and launching the FPL (Faceit Pro League) for Halo Infinite, in an effort to support the Halo community further and increase the depth of competition in the scene. There will be more to share on this later in 2022 but we are excited and grateful to have Faceit on the journey with us to make the Halo esports ecosystem a healthy one for years to come.”

International partners

DreamHack – Europe

Gaming Partners – Mexico

ESL Australia – Australia and New Zealand

Pro series points rankings

Screengrab via 343 Studios

Twitch drops

Image via 343 Studios

Fans who watch HCS events can earn Twitch drops by watching the events on Twitch and linking their accounts. The first set will be this Master Chief-inspired set during the HCS Kickoff Major from Dec. 17 to 19.

Where to watch Halo Championship Series

Image via 343 Industries

HCS esports store in Halo Infinite

Image via 343 Studios

HCS teams have their own skins in-game in the store in Halo Infinite. They’re available for 1,000 credits. Kits for Cloud9, eUnited, FaZe, Fnatic, Envy, Spacestation Gaming, Sentinels, Navi, and G2 can be found in the store today.