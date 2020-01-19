How to sign up for the Halo:Combat Evolved PC beta tests

Halo: Combat Evolved is returning to PC in the Halo: Master Chief Collection. Before it’s officially rolled out, however, the developers need players to test it.

Here’s how to secure your spot in the PC beta tests.

Update your Halo Waypoint profile

To access the beta, you must join the Halo Insider Program through your Halo Waypoint profile. The first step is to sign into your Microsoft account. If you do not have an account you can use this link to create one.

After this you must allow the Halo Waypoint application to access your information and then return to the Halo Way Point page. Information about the Halo Insider program will be displayed, and you must verify that you are 18 years of age and agree to the confidentiality statement.

Halo Insider Program

Before gaining access to the Halo Insider Program you must input the following information:

Preferred email address

Location

Time Zone

News updates via email (Y/N)

List what Halo games you have played

List what Halo games you prefer

What game modes and experiences do you prefer

After this you will be prompted with the option to opt in for console flighting (beta testing) on the Xbox one console. You can check yes or no at this point, and it will not affect your ability to beta test on PC.

If you check yes, you must input the following information:

Agree to be considered for Xbox console flighting programs

Select what Xbox model you currently own

Input device used while playing

Graphic settings used while playing

Audio settings used while playing

The next page will ask if you would like to be considered for PC flighting programs, and the following information is required:

Agree to be considered for PC flighting programs

PC specifications provided through your dxiag file

Stream ID

Input device used while playing

Audio settings used while playing

The dxiag file allows Halo Waypoint to confirm your computer is a viable option for flight testing. Here is how to find your dxiag file and how to share the details with them:

Step 1: Press the windows key and type “dxiag” in the search bar. Hit “Enter” to run a command.

Note: The Directx Diagnostic Tool may take up to 15-20 seconds to open, based on your computer setup.

Step 2: If asked “Do you want to check if your drivers are digitally signed?” select “Yes.”

Step 3: Click the Save All information button. Save the Text File (*.txt) to a location you can easily find, such as your Desktop.

Step 4: Upload the file below.

The final step is to establish your availability for play sessions. You must select what days work for you, and also establish what time of day you will be available.

You are now signed up for the Halo: Combat Evolved flight test on PC. Your information listed in your Halo Insider account will be used to contact you if you are selected, so make sure the information is accurate and up to date.