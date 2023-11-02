The Halo Infinite Battle Royale, also known as the Inheritor: Battle Royale, is a cool mod for Halo Infinite. It’s made by a small group of developers and isn’t an official part of the Microsoft game, but adds a battle royale mode to Halo Infinite.

It’s available now and lots of people are starting to play—here’s how you can too.

How to play the Halo Infinite Battle Royale

Even though it’s a mod, playing the Halo Infinite Battle Royale is really easy. Just follow these three simple steps.

1) Access Custom Game Browser

The first step to playing the Halo Infinite Battle Royale is accessing the Custom Game Browser. You can do this by choosing Custom Game on the main menu, and then Custom Browser.

Next, look for existing Halo Infinite Battle Royale lobbies by clicking on Tags, then Add New, and typing in “TFF,” which stands for The Forged Falcons (the team who created it). Hit Confirm and Confirm Tags.

3) Refresh Games List

Finally, press “G” to refresh and see all the Halo Infinite Battle Royale lobbies that you can join.

The Halo Infinite Battle Royale is a blast. Image via 343 Industries

What features does the Halo Infinite Battle Royale have?

At launch, the Halo Infinite Battle Royale has all sorts of amazing features, including:

Boss fights

Buy stations

Dynamic airdrops

Dynamic closing zone

Dynamic KOTH that provides extra points

Dynamic lighting storm

Eight points of interest

Enemy campaign AI

Point system

Procedurally generated terrain

Respawn arena

What features are coming to the Halo Infinite Battle Royale in the future?

Even though the mod has already come a long way, the devs are planning to make it even better in the future by adding the following features: