Halo has always been a great game to play with friends and despite local split-screen gaming all but disappearing over the years, Halo Infinite intends to keep the feature there for players to use.

Halo Infinite is the next addition in the franchise and during the buildup to the game’s release, players were promised that they’d be able to play split-screen multiplayer on launch.

With its surprise launch, this may leave some people wondering if they can take advantage of split-screen play in Halo Infinite?

How to play multiplayer split-screen in Halo Infinite

Screengrab via Halo

Right now, split-screen is only available on Xbox and may require you to have multiple Xbox accounts. Many players are reporting issues with the system right now, and a big part seems to be Guest accounts not working. Here’s how you can add a new player in.

Navigate to the multiplayer lobby screen.

Next, press the Menu button on the second controller.

You’ll then be prompted to select a user for the controller. Select a user that isn’t the same as the main remote.

If it works correctly, you’ll have a pair of controllers now logged in and be able to continue into multiplayer with two players.

Right now, there appear to be issues with this system but a future update will likely remedy this issue. Split-screen will likely also be added to PC in a future update, along with the co-op campaign that is coming in 2022.