How to get Halo Infinite Twitch drops

Halo Infinite is the long-lasting franchise’s way to keep up with modern times. The newest Halo installment is free-to-play and is being used to build a strong esports scene with passionate viewers.

Although fans would still flood into livestreams to watch major events and witness the highest level of Halo Infinite gameplay, developers often reward the fans for their dedication with Twitch drops, a system that rewards players for watching streams. In particular, Twitch drops for Infinite usually feature exclusive skins.

Here’s how you can get Twitch drops in Halo Infinite.

Link your Halo Waypoint and Twitch accounts together

Before you can receive any Halo Infinite Twitch drops, you’ll need to link your account to Twitch since it won’t know where to send your rewards otherwise.

Sign in to your account on Halo Waypoint

Navigate to the Settings tab

Choose Linked Accounts

Scroll down until you see Twitch

Click on Link Accounts After clicking on Link Accounts, a pop-up will appear asking you to log into your Twitch account

Sign in to Twitch via the pop-up and the linking process will conclude

As of the time of writing, the Halo Infinite Twitch drops include HCS Launch Battle Rifle, HCS Launch Sidekick, HCS Launch Assault Rifle, HCS Launch MK VII, HCS Launch Yoroi, HCS Launch MK V.

These rewards can be collected in the form of Twitch drops. Players will just need to tune into an official or a co-partner stream for an hour to start receiving Twitch drops. When you receive a Twitch drop, you should notice a notification on the top of your screen. To unlock your reward inside Halo Infinite, you’ll need to accept them through the notification panel, and they’ll be automatically added to your account.

Here are some of the co-partners that you can watch to get drops.