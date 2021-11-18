How to fix Halo Infinite Challenges not tracking

Games go through immense stages of quality assurance before their release. The process can be even tighter when it comes to highly-anticipated games like Halo Infinite, but it’s still hard to achieve a launch period without any errors or bugs.

When the servers eventually go live and players start making their way to the live servers, new bugs and errors may show their face. From server-related connectivity errors to simpler ones that disable some of the in-game features, it’s relatively normal to run into such drawbacks during a launch period, and that was also the case for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer game mode may have gotten released early, and the game was able to hook the fans with all of its new features alongside its progression system.

There are plenty of daily and weekly challenges that allow players to earn various rewards, but there have been instances where the challenges fail to track progress. This prevents players from completing their challenges since the game can’t tell whether a quest is complete or not if it can’t track its progress.

Here’s how you can fix not tracking challenges in Halo Infinite.

Wait for the devs to roll out a fix

This error was mainly reported during Halo Infinite’s multiplayer early release. This means that the devs will probably address the error in a patch before the full release, which is on Dec. 8.

This error doesn’t negatively impact the gameplay experience, and players will still be able to earn experience through completing basic tasks like finishing a match. Though none of the alternative fixes seem to work at the moment, you can still try some of the troubleshooting methods below to try your luck.

Restart Halo Infinite

Restarting anything is one of the most common troubleshooting methods you can try out for all games and pieces of hardware. If the challenges were not to track due to a software-related bug that may have happened while you were loading into Halo Infinite, then restarting your game will have a high chance of fixing the error for you.

While you’re at it, you can also try out restarting your gaming device just to cover all bases.

Verify the integrity of your game files

Despite being unlikely, corrupted game files can cause all sorts of errors. If you’re looking to try all the potential fixes so your challenges can start tracking again, verifying the integrity of your game files won’t take that long.

Launch Steam.

Navigate to your library.

Locate Halo Infinite and right-click on it.

Choose Properties.

Click on Local Files from the left.

Select Verify Integrity of game files.

After completing the last step, Steam will start scanning your in-game files and if it finds something off, Steam will immediately replace the game’s files with new versions.

Players can also try out reinstalling the game since it’s another way of verifying your in-game files, but it’s unlikely to fix the error, so you may as well wait for devs to roll out a fix if completing the last troubleshooting method doesn’t turn your challenges back to normal.