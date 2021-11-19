How to earn all the Medals in Halo Infinite

The veterans of the Halo franchise have been waiting for the latest installment of the franchise, and it’s finally here. Not only is Halo Infinite a nostalgic experience for the veterans, but it also aims to introduce new players to the series.
Players will need to get used to the new features in the game and Halo Infinite will also bring competitive Halo back to life. While a decent portion of the player base will focus on ranking up and becoming a part of the competitive environment of the game, there will be players who’ll just play the game for nothing but fun.
Halo Infinite has both of those grounds covered since the game features a thorough progression system. From completing challenges to collecting medals, there’s a lot to do in Halo Infinite. If you’ve been wondering what type of medals you can collect in Infinite and what you need to do to add them into your collection, the following list will guide you through all the medals.
|Name
|Requirement
|Double Kill
|Kill two enemies in quick succession
|Triple Kill
|Kill two enemies in quick succession
|Overkill
|Kill four enemies in quick succession
|Killtacular
|Kill five enemies in quick succession
|Killtrocity
|Kill six enemies in quick succession
|Killamanjaro
|Kill seven enemies in quick succession
|Killtastrophe
|Kill eight enemies in quick succession
|Killpocalypse
|Kill nine enemies in quick succession
|Killionaire
|Kill 10 enemies in quick succession
|Killing Spree
|Kill five enemies without dying
|Killing Frenzy
|Kill 10 enemies without dying
|Running Riot
|Kill 15 enemies without dying
|Rampage
|Kill 20 enemies without dying
|Nightmare
|Kill 25 enemies without dying
|Boogeyman
|Kill 30 enemies without dying
|Grim Reaper
|Kill 35 enemies without dying
|Demon
|Kill 40 enemies without dying
|Bodyguard
|Save five allies by killing the enemy who was dealing damage to them
|Bomber
|Kill five enemies with a launcher
|Boxer
|Kill five enemies with a melee weapon
|Breacher
|Kill five enemies with an SMD
|Driver
|Kill five enemies with a ground vehicle
|Grenadier
|Kill five enemies with a grenade
|Gunslinger
|Kill five enemies with a pistol
|Gunner
|Kill five enemies with a mounted turret
|Heavy
|Kill five enemies with a detached turret
|Marksman
|Kill five enemies with a tactical rifle
|Pilot
|Kill five enemies with an aircraft
|Rifleman
|Kill five enemies with an assault rifle
|Saboteur
|Destroy five enemy a vehicle
|Scattergunner
|Kill five enemies with a shotgun
|Sharpshooter
|Kill five enemies with a sniper rifle
|Spotter
|Mark five enemies which will need to get killed after you mark them
|Tanker
|Kill five enemies with a siege vehicle
|Warrior
|Kill five enemies with a melee weapon
|Wheelman
|Earn five driver assists
|Wingman
|Earn 10 kill assists
|All That Juice
|Secure two Power Seeds in quick succession
|Always Rotating
|Capture all zones without dying
|Clock Stop
|Stop the enemy from scoring their final points by capturing a zone in Strongholds
|Flag Joust
|Kill an enemy flag carrier while holding a flag yourself
|Flawless Victory
|Win every round of a game with two or more rounds
|Fumble
|Kill the enemy Oddball carrier within moments of their victory
|Goal Line Stand
|Return a flag near the enemy flag stand
|Stopped Short
|Kill an enemy flag carrier who is about to score
|Straight Balling
|Carry the Oddball for a minute
|360
|Kill an enemy by shooting them immediately after spinning around
|Achilles Spine
|Kill an Over-shielded enemy by hitting them from behind with a melee weapon
|Autopilot Engaged
|Kill the enemy driver of a moving vehicle with a Power sniper rifle
|Back Smack
|Kill an enemy by hitting them from behind with a melee weapon
|Ballista
|Kill an enemy with a Skewer from far away
|Bank Shot
|Kill an enemy with a ricochet
|Boom Block
|Block an incoming projectile by deploying a Drop Wall
|Bulltrue
|Save yourself or an ally by interrupting an enemy’s Energy Sword lunge
|Chain Reaction
|Kill an enemy with a shock chain
|Cluster Luck
|Kill two or more enemies with a grenade
|Combat Evolved
|Catch a power weapon that was fired off of a Weapon Pad with a Plasma Grenade
|Deadly Catch
|Grapple a weapon or object to you and immediately kill an enemy by using it
|Death Race
|Splatter two or more enemies with a single boost in a Ghost
|Dogfight
|Destroy an enemy aircraft while you’re controlling an aircraft yourself
|Driveby
|Earn a Double Kill as a passenger on a vehicle
|Fastball
|Kill an enemy with the impact from a thrown grenade
|Fire & Forget
|Kill an enemy with an M41 SPNKr from far away
|Flyin’ High
|Perform a massive jump in a fully-loaded vehicle
|From the Grave
|Kill an enemy after you die
|Grand Slam
|Kill two or more enemies with a single Gravity Hammer swing
|Grapple-Jack
|Grapple and hijack an enemy vehicle
|Guardian Angel
|Save an ally’s life from far a distance
|Hail Mary
|Kill an enemy with a grenade from a distance
|Harpoon
|Grapple a distant enemy
|Hold This
|Kill an enemy immediately after dropping a weapon using your remaining gun
|Interlinked
|Kill four enemies with a single chain
|Killjoy
|End an enemy’s killing spree
|Kong
|Kill an enemy by throwing a Fusion Coil
|Last Shot
|Kill an enemy with your magazine’s last round
|Lawn Mower
|Destroy an enemy vehicle with the wheels of a Brute Chopper
|Mind the Gap
|Kill an enemy by sending them to their death with the Repulsor
|Mount Up
|Assemble a fully-loaded vehicle of two or more allies after honking
|Mounted & Loaded
|Earn a Double Kill with a stationary turret
|Nade Shot
|Headshot an enemy immediately after damaging them with a grenade
|Ninja
|Kill an enemy by leaping over them and hitting them from behind with a melee weapon
|No Scope
|Kill an enemy with a Power sniper rifle without zooming
|Odin’s Raven
|Detect two or more enemies with a single Threat Sensor
|Off the Rack
|Kill an enemy with a weapon immediately upon retrieving it from its spawn location
|Pancake
|Kill an enemy by flattening them with the Repulsor
|Perfect
|Kill an enemy with a precision weapon and peak efficiency
|Perfection
|Win a game with 15 or more kills and zero deaths
|Pineapple Express
|Kill an enemy with a grenade as a passenger on a vehicle
|Pull
|Kill an enemy with a sniper rifle after they get launched by a Man Cannon
|Quick Draw
|Kill an enemy with a pistol immediately after switching to it
|Quigley
|Kill two or more enemies with a single S7 Sniper round
|Ramming Speed
|Destroy an enemy vehicle by hitting it with your own
|Reclaimer
|Hijack an enemy vehicle that you used before
|Remote Detonation
|Kill an enemy by shooting a grenade
|Return To Sender
|Kill an enemy by deflecting their projectile
|Reversal
|Kill an enemy who damaged you first
|Rideshare
|Deliver the objective carrier to the objective after driving a long distance
|Shot Caller
|Headshot an enemy moments after Marking them
|Skyjack
|Hijack an enemy aircraft
|Sneak King
|Kill a camouflaged enemy by hitting them from behind with a melee weapon
|Snipe
|Headshot an enemy with a Power sniper rifle
|Special Delivery
|Kill an enemy with a Man Cannon- or Grav Lift-boosted grenade
|Splatter
|Kill an enemy by hitting them with a vehicle
|Steaktacular
|Win a game by dominating the enemy team
|Stick
|Kill an enemy by sticking them with a Plasma or Spike Grenade
|Whiplash
|Kill a grappling enemy
|Windshield Wiper
|Kill an enemy while they’re attempting to hijack a vehicle
|Yard Sale
|Kill an enemy who had a Power weapon and a full inventory