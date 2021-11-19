How to earn all the Medals in Halo Infinite

The veterans of the Halo franchise have been waiting for the latest installment of the franchise, and it’s finally here. Not only is Halo Infinite a nostalgic experience for the veterans, but it also aims to introduce new players to the series.

Players will need to get used to the new features in the game and Halo Infinite will also bring competitive Halo back to life. While a decent portion of the player base will focus on ranking up and becoming a part of the competitive environment of the game, there will be players who’ll just play the game for nothing but fun.

Halo Infinite has both of those grounds covered since the game features a thorough progression system. From completing challenges to collecting medals, there’s a lot to do in Halo Infinite. If you’ve been wondering what type of medals you can collect in Infinite and what you need to do to add them into your collection, the following list will guide you through all the medals.