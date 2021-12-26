How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode became available before the game’s campaign mode. Some players may forget all about the game’s story mode while enjoying the action in multiplayer, but the campaign also became available in December 2021.

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is a must-try for all fans, combining an epic story with an open-world setup. There are a total of 16 main story missions in Halo Infinite and several side objectives. While players won’t need to complete all side quests to finish the storyline, they also add to the experience.

Here are all the missions in Halo Infinite.

Warship Gbraakon Foundation Outpost Tremonius Recovery The Tower Excavation Site Conservatory Spire Pelican Down The Sequence Nexus The Command Spire Repository The Road House of Reckoning Silent Auditorium

The side quests can be broken down into seven Banished Outposts, 12 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), 15 High-Value Targets, and 20 UNSC Rescues. Not only will players get to enjoy a robust single-player experience in Halo Infinite’s campaign mode, but they can also unlock new content for multiplayer.

From new Armor Coatings to Emblems, quite a few cosmetic items can only be obtained through the campaign mode. Even if you play the game exclusively for the multiplayer mode, waiting for a discount to pick up the game’s campaign can be a worthy investment.