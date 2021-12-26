How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

You'll just want more missions.

Image via 343 Industries

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode became available before the game’s campaign mode. Some players may forget all about the game’s story mode while enjoying the action in multiplayer, but the campaign also became available in December 2021.

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is a must-try for all fans, combining an epic story with an open-world setup. There are a total of 16 main story missions in Halo Infinite and several side objectives. While players won’t need to complete all side quests to finish the storyline, they also add to the experience.

Here are all the missions in Halo Infinite.

  1. Warship Gbraakon
  2. Foundation
  3. Outpost Tremonius
  4. Recovery
  5. The Tower
  6. Excavation Site
  7. Conservatory
  8. Spire
  9. Pelican Down
  10. The Sequence
  11. Nexus
  12. The Command Spire
  13. Repository
  14. The Road
  15. House of Reckoning
  16. Silent Auditorium

The side quests can be broken down into seven Banished Outposts, 12 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), 15 High-Value Targets, and 20 UNSC Rescues. Not only will players get to enjoy a robust single-player experience in Halo Infinite’s campaign mode, but they can also unlock new content for multiplayer.

From new Armor Coatings to Emblems, quite a few cosmetic items can only be obtained through the campaign mode. Even if you play the game exclusively for the multiplayer mode, waiting for a discount to pick up the game’s campaign can be a worthy investment.