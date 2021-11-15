Halo Infinite ‘There was a problem with the Dedicated Server’ error fix

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is now available to play, giving fans early access to the highly anticipated title. Rumors claimed the multiplayer mode would be launched to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and players everywhere were greeted with the welcomed surprise.

While the release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode is exciting, it also introduces problems as thousands of players attempt to join the fun. Some players cannot download the game as it rolls out across every platform and are greeted with blank blue screens. Others can download the game but cannot connect to the servers.

A common issue players are encountering is the error message reading “There was a problem with the Dedicated Server.” The Halo Infinite servers are likely overwhelmed with the thousands of players attempting to connect, causing some not to connect at all.

Unfortunately for those affected, there is no way for players to fix this issue on their end since it is a server issue. The good news is this is likely just a growing pain that should be fixed within a few hours or days. Halo Infinite is still rolling out and publishing across platforms, and these issues should be resolved soon.

Fans have a lot of content to enjoy in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. They’ll have access to “all the maps, core modes, academy features, and the full battle pass to unlock,” multiplayer associative director Tom French said.

Halo Infinite will be fully released on Dec. 8, including the game’s campaign mode. All multiplayer progress will carry over to the main game.