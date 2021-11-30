Halo Infinite devs address progression system, increase XP payout in latest update

The developers at 343 Industries have been closely monitoring Halo Infinite’s progression system since the multiplayer beta dropped earlier this month. After hearing feedback from the community about the battle pass, the devs have made the decision to increase the “XP payout” for the first six matches of the day.

This update, which is expected to hit the live servers on Tuesday, Nov. 30, will look to significantly speed up the leveling process by injecting players with hundreds more XP.

When we made our initial change to progression, which added Daily "Play 1 Game" Challenges, updated Weekly Challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP Boosts, we promised that we'd monitor the data and make additional changes if needed. Now, it's time to follow up on that. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

To help address the “slower initial payouts” and also benefit players who jump onto the game each and every day, the devs are making the following changes to the progression system:

First game = 300 XP

Second game = 200 XP

Third game = 200 XP

Fourth game = 100 XP

Fifth game = 100 XP

Sixth game = 100 XP

Seventh + game = 50 XP

This, on top of the challenges players are able to complete throughout the week, should help to smooth out the leveling process and make opting into the battle pass less of a chore and more of a challenge.

“We know many of you want even larger changes and we’re committed to doing so, but those will take time,” 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek said in a post on social media. “We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we’ll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning.”

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode and full game experience is set to release on Dec. 8.