Halo Infinite design lead: Progression at ‘top of my list’

It’s been two weeks since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta surprise dropped on a Monday, over three weeks before its original planned release date, and the feedback and reactions are still steadily rolling in.

While the latest Halo has largely been received in a very positive light, the main complaint from players across the spectrum has been about the game’s battle pass and how slow its progression can feel.

Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression. We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) November 28, 2021

Even the limited-time event, Fracture: Tenrai, has seen its fair share of complaints that players can’t complete it yet and have to wait until it returns in a couple of months. 343 Studios has assured players that it’s listening and one of its top developers acknowledged the situation further on Twitter last night.

“Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression,” design lead Jerry Hook said. “We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team.”

To progress in the Halo Infinite battle pass, players need to complete specific challenges. The challenges give anywhere from 200 to 350 XP with 1,000 XP needed to finish a level. The problems lie in the fact that there are limited challenges per week, games reward just 50 XP per completion, and challenges can be swapped out with items that can be bought or earned through the pass itself.

After a deserved break for the Thanksgiving holiday, 343 and other devs across the world are returning to work today. With Halo Infinite’s official release coming next week, it’s possible that an update could be coming then to address some of the concerns.

Halo Infinite’s campaign and full game experience will officially be released on Dec. 8.