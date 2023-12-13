Best Firefight maps in Halo Infinite Listed

Of the many updates and changes that came with the Mid-Season patch of Halo Infinite, the most anticipated addition is undoubtedly the fan-favorite PvE mode Firefight. In a “King of the Hill” style, a group of elite Spartans have to survive wave after wave of Covenant forces.

The introduction of the Forge feature in Halo Infinite, allowing players to create and share their own maps, has been incredibly popular among players. The overabundance of maps created in recent weeks and months with the in-game world-building tool serves as a testament to its success. This player-driven creativity not only diversifies the gameplay experience but also helps foster engagement in the Halo community.

7. Exiled

Being mentioned in an official Halo trailer for their exceptional Forge map creation is a great honor for any fan of the franchise. 343 Studios shows its appreciation for the creativity of these amazing map creators and their contribution to the Halo community. Exiled by Epetr0 and SandoChoKUN stands out. Access to a wide range of weapons and vehicles allows players to adapt to different combat situations and playstyles. Vehicles offer strategic mobility and firepower, while multiple escape routes provide options for tactical retreats and repositioning. This diversity in gameplay tools enhances both the challenge and replayability of the game, encouraging creative and adaptable strategies.

6. Oasis

Halo Infinite Oasis Map. Image via 343 Industries

An established map from Season 2 of Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer mode, Oasis shows off all the absurdity and mobility that a game of Firefight has to offer. As the teaser trailer reveals, the vast and intricate landscape sets the stage for high-octane battles against the Covenant. The sheer joy of commandeering Scorpion tanks and an array of vehicles, turning them into instruments of exhilarating destruction, truly encapsulates the essence of Halo’s fun and strategic combat. Besides, since the map is well known by players, the Covenant armies won’t be able to surprise attack and encircle people as easily. Oasis should ideally be tackled with no more than eight players, as it can get too crowded with too many.

5. Star Destroyer

Halo Infinite Firefight Map Star Destroyer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This map offers a unique flavor twist where two of the biggest sci-fi franchises collide. Star Destroyer, created by GGHI07, is a humongous map that will surprise any player experiencing it for the first time due to its incredible vastness. In the world of Star Wars, Star Destroyers are giant spaceships built by the Empire to conquer entire planets. This map is a faithful replica of those fearsome starships, but instead of being filled with Stormtroopers, it’s swarming with armies of the Covenant. This map is best played with as many players as possible since it may feel overwhelming when enemy units encircle you from too many angles. For additional fun, players can jump into a Pelican and fly out of the hangar and into space. They can then shoot down enemy units with the vehicle’s rockets.

4. Outskirts

Halo Infinite Firefight Map Outskirts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the nostalgic players of Halo, and there are quite a few, Outskirts offers a remarkably loyal replica of the Halo 2 mission of the same name. The attention to detail makes this map stand out as it is a nearly identical twin to its original map from nearly 20 years ago. Created by Ju Jit Su and Squishiop9, Outskirts can at first fool players into thinking it’s a painless walk in the park, but nothing is further from the truth when the last couple of waves of Covenants include some of the toughest heavy hitters in the game. The map can be played in Normal, Heroic, and Legendary modes, thus allowing reruns of the same game without feeling too repetitive. Outskirts is a must-play for those who have been following the franchise since its early years on the original Xbox.

3. Snow Outpost

Halo Infinite Firefight Map Snow Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The uniqueness of the map is not only its snowy setting, which is very fitting for the time of its release but also its expansive area. This map is massive and thus might cause a bit of a navigation challenge at first. Fortunately, the map is filled with Grappleshots and vehicles to help you and your team swing back into action if you ever get lost in the snow. Like most other Firefight maps, the Covenant forces increase in difficulty with each wave. The map’s beautiful lighting, snowy setting, and moderately high difficulty make it just a blast to play. Snow Outpost is meant to be played inside a Scorpion tank, blasting your way through enemy lines and squishing little aliens like roadkill.

2. Hydro Station

Halo Infinite Firefight Map Hydro Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Forge creation by UNQMAPS is a rush of adrenalin from start to finish as it drops you in the middle of the action with the Covenant ready and waiting for you and your party. Hydro Station challenges players to fight their way through the Covenant rather than waiting for the waves to come at them. As your team of Spartans progresses through the map, you’ll face harder and harder enemies, reaching the likes of Brute Chieftains and Red Hunters towards the end of the road. This map should ideally be run through with no less than eight players, as it can get quite challenging, especially towards the end.

1. Halo Revamped

Halo Infinite Firefight Map Halo Revamped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This map created by GHOSTLYSWAT12 is one of the most, if not the most, action-packed Firefight locations to date. Get ready for Covenant forces literally raining down on you and your squad as they will be jumping out of space pods randomly dropping on the map. Halo Revamped is not for the light-hearted, with five waves of Covenant forces coming at you, each one increasingly tougher than the previous wave. To add another layer of difficulty, this Firefight mode only offers a limited amount of lives. Therefore, it’s highly recommended to embark on this battle with eight or more players to ensure the team can revive one another in case of heavy casualties.