‘Impressive, awesome, and hilarious:” Halo Infinite Forger’s artillery strike beacon makes fellow players’ day

The limitless possibilities of Halo‘s Forge system have kept fans entertained for decades since the feature launched in Halo 3. Now that Halo Infinite has finally added the mode, fans are coming up with impressive mechanics, game modes, and sometimes whole levels.

One Redditor’s artillery strike beacon they made for what they describe as “a PvE combined-arms game mode that incorporates some RTS elements” has us reeling with its intricacy.

They explain that they’ve tweaked the ability to trigger the artillery strike to differentiate whether the ball is thrown or dropped. When thrown, a laser designator comes in from the sky, dropping a total of eight explosives before de-spawning everything. The Redditor wants to add audio effects to the explosions and mess with the visuals a little, too.

Reactions on the r/Halo subreddit ranged all varieties of positive, from “impressive, awesome, and hilarious” to one user comparing the tool to the Gibraltar ultimate from Apex Legends. Another user noted that “people like you keep Halo alive.”

Nothing is more true than the final user’s statement. While Halo has a rich history as a competitive game, and its original trilogy is in the pantheon of greatest video game storylines, its true longevity comes from its creative community.

Forge is the game within the game, inspiring fans to make their own experiences from the tools that exist in the game. Several Forge maps have made their way into competitive Halo game modes, and game modes like Infection are based on Halo 2 custom lobbies. Grifball, one of Halo‘s most popular casual game modes and a direct nod to Rooster Teeth’s Red vs Blue, was made in Forge. While bottled experiences are fun for a time, the key to creating a game that stands the test of time is to give the community creative freedom to play the game as they see fit.

