Halo Infinite player celebrates new Forge AI by creating epic Pokémon mode

Halo Infinite looks to get back on the right track with its latest season introducing the biggest update yet to Forge mode, and one Pokémon fan is showcasing just how impressive this feature can be.

You wouldn’t typically associate a space shooter like Halo with Pokémon, but one talented creator has made it their own mission to recreate Nintendo’s hit pocket monster battles inside of Halo Infinite, and so far it’s coming along great.

In a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, DanTheBloke updated fans as to where the project has reached. Right now you can summon and battle your “Pokémon,” which of course aren’t actually the Pokémon creatures we all know and love; instead, they all are the classic enemies you’ll be familiar with from Halo.

Quick update on the Pokemon battle arena!

By activating a switch, players can retrieve a ball for the Halo creature of their choice that once thrown will burst open summoning this monster to the battlefield. Once both sides of the battlefield have been filled with the desired amount of mobs, one final switch can be activated to trigger the battle to begin.

Yes, we get it, it’s not exactly what the typical Pokémon experience looks like, however, to craft something even close to this within Halo Infinite is quite the achievement, and it’s only possible because of Forge AI.

Forge AI was the biggest part of Halo Infinite’s season five update and it allows creators to use the AI tools from the game’s campaign within their Forge creations. This new system has only been available to players for a few days, but once they can sink their teeth into it properly we expect even more incredible creations.

The season five update has brought some life back into Halo Infinite after suffering a steep player dropoff from its launch. Perhaps thanks to Forge AI, the number of players will continue to recover and allow the game to thrive once again.

