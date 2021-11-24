All Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event times: Start and end dates

Halo Infinite’s first special multiplayer event started this week, but unlike some limited-time events in games, Fracture: Tenrai will provide ample opportunity for players to participate and earn rewards, which include samurai-themed outfits.

The event has 30 tiers of rewards that players can obtain completely for free, and it will be available six different times during the course of Halo Infinite season one: Heroes of Reach.

The first week it is available will end on Nov. 30 at 12pm CT.

The following weeks for the event will all be in 2022, but only two of the remaining Fracture: Tenrai weeks has been scheduled.

Screengrab via Halo Infinite

If Thanksgiving week is too busy, and you can’t game a lot, your next opportunity to level up in the Fracture: Tenrai event will be on Jan. 4 after the turn of the new year. That week will end on Jan. 10. The next week the event runs will be Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

The remaining weeks have not been posted on the Halo client or listed elsewhere, but with the season ending at the beginning of May, it’s fairly reasonable to deduce when they might be.

The upcoming Fracture: Tenrai weeks are at the beginning of the month. If three more events are supposed to come after that, they might be at the beginning of March, beginning of April, and end of the season (the last week of April into May). However, none of those times are confirmed.

This piece will be updated when Halo officially announces the remaining dates for the Fracture: Tenrai limited-time event.