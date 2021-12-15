343 unveils multiple updates for Halo Infinite’s progression system, adds playlist-specific challenges

If you’ve been having trouble progressing through Halo Infinite’s battle pass, don’t worry. You aren’t alone.

And according to 343 Industries, the team is trying to solve some of the many issues that the player base has raised about the current challenge and progression systems in place. The developers, for example, have shown off another big update with new, playlist-specific challenges ready for the taking.

“Overall, a number of mode and activity-specific challenges have been removed entirely, had their requirements lowered, and/or had their weight reduced across the challenge pool,” 343 said. “Additionally, the overall weighting of general challenges has been increased. We understand the inability to pick a specific mode to coincide with a specific challenge can be frustrating and today’s changes should help reduce some of that friction in the near term as longer-term work continues.”

Additionally, there will be new challenge types that will be available in each playlist:

Personal Score: Gain personal score in the specified playlist

Kills: Earn the required number of kills in a specific playlist

Double Kills: Earn double kills in a specific playlist

Complete Games: Play/complete games in a specific playlist

Win: Win games in a specific playlist

These are simple challenges that should give players an easier way to find levels in their battle pass, while also making sure that every type of player has a way to get experience points, whether you’re a bit more casual or you love to jump into ranked play.

343 will also be making sure that Event Challenges will be a lot more frequent, especially with the current Fracture: Tenrai event and future events. There will still be a limited number of challenges in any given week, which means that it will still take players a few weeks to complete. The devs, however, will be increasing the number of challenges to give more active players the chance to progress faster.

More details will come once Fracture: Tenrai returns on Tuesday, Jan. 4.