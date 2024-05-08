All new characters in Hades 2, listed

Although Hades and Hades 2 both feature hugely epic mythological storylines, each title’s narrative is different and has unique characters—a trend especially apparent as you run into the sequel’s new roster of heroes and villains.

Recommended Videos

In Hades 2, which went into early access on May 6, you can meet 14 new characters.

1) Melinoe

The main protagonist in Hades 2. Image via Supergiant Games

Melinoe is the Princess of the Underworld. You play as her as you explore the Underworld, destroy Chronos, and rescue her family from the evil Titan. In Greek mythology, she is the Goddess of Ghosts and Spirits, and this is seen in Hades 2; she has to compel spirits and deal with them in the Underworld.

2) Hecate

She is Witch personified. Image via Supergiant Games.

Hecate, the Witch of the Crossroads, is one of the bosses you fight as you explore the Underworld. Although she is on the side of good, you have to fight her as part of a trial where she teaches you to use your abilities, dashes, and wits.

3) Dora

She is so mischievous. Image via Supergiant Games.

Dora is a Listless Shade found in the Crossroads, quite close to where Melinoe returns once she dies. What’s great is if you give her a Nectar, you can get the Keepsake, Ghost Onion, which can restore your health.

4) Moros

The Three Fate’s messenger. Image via Supergiant Games.

Moros, otherwise known as Doom Incarnate, is affiliated with the Three Fates in Hades 2 and acts as their emissary. Many Incantations and quests revolve around Moros.

5) Selene

Her splash art is stunning. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games

The Moon Incarnate, Selene, is one of the many Goddesses from which you can receive boons in Hades 2. These boons range from dealing damage, raising a defeated enemy to do your bidding, or healing up to three times.

6) Odysseus

He was once human but is now in the Underworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games

Odysseus is a Tactician found near the Cauldron at the Crossroads. He often gives Melinoe helpful advice after she dies. In addition, if you give him a Nectar, you can get the Knuckle Bones Keepsake. When equipped, you lose five percent of your health but take 15 percent less damage from the Guardians. So, befriending him has its perks.

7) Nemesis

She is the bane of my existence. Image via Supergiant Games.

As her name suggests, Nemesis, Retribution Incarnate, will become your Nemesis. She appears in your encounters and forces you to battle her, make an impossible choice, or beat her at slaying enemies, or else you’ll lose gold or health. Worst of all, she’ll disappear through a door and bar you from entering so you have to pick the other door.

8) Apollo

The God of Light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apollo, the God of Light, is one of the Gods Melinoe can obtain boons from. These include bonuses like faster sprints, attacks with a chance of hitting two times, and standing in your Casts, which will restore your Magick.

9) Hephaestus

He’s sassy. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Supergiant Games

Hephaestus, the God of the Forge, is another God who will help Melinoe with boons. Helphaestus’ boons involve bonuses like blasting enemies after using sprint, taking less damage and restoring Magick, and gaining Armour. The latter is one of my favorites.

10) Hestia

She calls us hot stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Superigant Games

The Goddess of the Flame, Hestia, is one of the best Gods to turn to to get boons from. This is because the fire damage you get from her deals damage over time effects, which can be beneficial in boss fights where you can only get a few hits before dashing away; they’ll still be taking damage, albeit a little more slowly.

11) Arachne

She’s so tiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arachne is a cute little spider in Erebus who creates various outfits for you. These outfits can boost your damage, help you regain health after encounters, and even give you Armor buffs.

12) Eris

Eris is Strife Incarnate. You will meet her often if you progress too quickly in your runs. Unfortunately, if you are slaying away and making significant progress, she will give you the Strife curse, which means you’ll take more damage from enemies. And you’ll also meet her later on in the story. But getting the debuff can be run-ending. So, take your time; hopefully, you won’t meet her until much later.

13) Scylla

She’s the Scourge of the Seas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scylla is a terrible sea monster who appears in the last room of Oceanus. She is the boss you must fight along with her merry band of miscreants. Although meeting and defeating her is challenging, the battle song that plays while you’re in battle is pretty epic. When defeated, she drops a Pearl, which is helpful for Incantations.

14) Narcissus

Narcissus is a unique character in Hades 2 who, like Arachne, will offer you gifts without requiring any compensation. While these gifts are technically from his suitors, he doesn’t mind sharing them with Melinoe, and they consist of things such as Health and Bones, Health and Ashes, or Magick and Psyche.

If you love mythology and are curious about other Gods, Goddesses, and mythological beings in Hades 2, there’s a bucketload more that returned too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more