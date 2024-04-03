How to open the Interaction Menu in GTA 5

The Interaction Menu is a versatile tool in your Grand Theft Auto 5 arsenal. It’s not just about appearance and vehicle management; it is an all-important gateway to challenges, quick GPS, appearance, and more.

So, of course, knowing how to open the Interaction Menu is a crucial key to accessing all these exciting GTA 5 features. Here’s how.

How to open the Player Interaction Menu in GTA 5, explained

You can set waypoints by opening Quick GPS in the Interaction Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Opening the Interaction Menu in GTA 5 is different for every platform. You can open it while you’re in-game in the following ways for these platforms:

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5: Press and hold the “Touchpad . “

. Xbox One / Xbox Series X and S: Press and hold the “View” button .

. PC: “M” key.

So, regardless of which platform you’re playing on, pressing the designated button will open the Player Interaction Menu. This also applies to GTA Online.

What is the Player Interaction Menu in GTA 5?

The Player Interaction Menu in GTA 5 is a special menu system that can only be accessed while you’re in-game. It offers access to various important features for when you’re playing or just mucking around, including:

Health and Ammo: This is where you can check things like your ammo stocks and body armor and enable weapon loadouts.

This is where you can check things like your ammo stocks and body armor and enable weapon loadouts. Appearances: Here, you can change your appearance, customize accessories, change outfits, and set your walk style.

Here, you can change your appearance, customize accessories, change outfits, and set your walk style. Quick GPS : This is where you go to set your waypoints.

: This is where you go to set your waypoints. Manage and Service your Vehicle .

. Objectives/ Challenges: This is where you can view your daily challenges.

This is where you can view your daily challenges. Collectibles : This is where you can see your collectibles, daily collectibles, and discount vouchers.

: This is where you can see your collectibles, daily collectibles, and discount vouchers. Register as a Boss / Register as an MC President: This is where you can start your organization, hire associates, look for work, check your abilities, and retire.

This is where you can start your organization, hire associates, look for work, check your abilities, and retire. Preferences: Here, you can set your favorite phone contacts, radio station favorites, spawn location, and player targeting priority.

Here, you can set your favorite phone contacts, radio station favorites, spawn location, and player targeting priority. Impromptu Race: Here, you can host an impromptu race against others

Here, you can host an impromptu race against others Passive Mode: This is where you go to turn physical contact on or off with other players.

If you were having trouble opening the Interaction Menu is GTA 5, this is everything you need to know about how to do it and what options are accessible from this menu.

