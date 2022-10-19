How to register as a CEO in GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V was the long-awaited sequel to Rockstar Games’ 2008 hit, Grand Theft Auto IV. The game outshined its predecessor in every way, with a longer story, tons of fun activities and side quests, and three playable main characters, each with their own personalities and special abilities. In addition to the exemplary main story, GTA Online expanded the game with a multiplayer mode when it was released back in 2015.

GTA Online takes place in the San Andreas universe as well, albeit with a different overarching multiplayer story and side quests. This mode comes with a variety of additional activities and heists not seen in the base game. This mode also allows you to participate in a variety of online races and club activities, all of which can be completed with friends.

As fun as this mode is on its own, there are ways to improve the overall multiplayer experience. One of those methods involves making your character a CEO, elevating you to the top of the food chain in San Andreas. But how do you become one?

How do you register as a CEO in GTA Online?

Image via Rockstar

Registering as a CEO in GTA Online requires you to complete a few basic prerequisites. First off, it is imperative to have an executive office of your own. Getting one of these can be pretty expensive, however, since the cheapest one will cost you no less than $1 million. The pricier ones cost a few times more than the cheapest one, and there are a total of four distinct executive offices to choose from. From cheapest to costliest, these are the choices you get.

$1 million – Maze Bank West

$2.25 million – Arcadius Business Center

$3.1 million – Lombank West

$4 million – Maze Bank Tower

After you have the office space sorted out, the next step in this process is to actually register yourself as a CEO. This is a relatively simple process, all you need to do is first open the interaction menu in the game. From here, navigate to the “SecuroServ” option in the same menu. This option then further opens up additional choices for you, so navigate to the “Register as a CEO” option and click it.

Registering as a CEO will give you access to several special VIP missions, the option to recruit your own associates, and request special vehicles for yourself as the CEO. You can also buy special properties, such as warehouses as well as other offices if you so choose, to gain access to additional vehicles in those locations. It also becomes possible to hire other players to do simple tasks for you if you find them too menial to get your hands dirty.

With the game constantly being updated, there is no better time to play as a CEO than now. If you feel like these perks are enticing enough, we encourage you to register as a CEO and now you have the tools to do so.