Category:
GTA

How much does GTA 5 cost to play? Xbox, PS, PC prices

Platform and edition matters.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 17, 2024 10:44 pm
Promotional artwork of Michael, Franklin and Trevor from GTA V
Image via Rockstar Games

If you’ve never played Grand Theft Auto 5—though there can’t be many of you left—then you’ll be happy to know it’s not exorbitantly priced. Regardless of your platform of choice, GTA 5 will cost around $30. However, your console and whether you buy the digital, physical, or used editions are all going to impact the price.

Here’s everything you need to know about GTA 5’s pricing across all platforms.

How much does GTA 5 cost on Xbox?

Sunset of Los Santos taken in Grand Theft Auto V. There is a car and a tree in the background.
The sunsets in GTA 5 are stunning. Image via Rockstar Games

For those wishing to play GTA 5 on their Xbox, the cost differs depending on which version of the Microsoft console you own:

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is not on Xbox Game Pass. It was initially available for those who have the Game Pass subscription, however, GTA 5 actually left the extensive catalog of gaming titles in January 2024 and hasn’t returned yet.

How much does GTA 5 cost on PlayStation?

Like the Xbox versions, PlayStation offers two core ways to purchase the base game for GTA 5 on PlayStation depending on the console you own, including:

Unfortunately, if you own older PlayStation consoles, you must buy the bundle with the PlayStation 5 version. However, you may be able to save a few dollars by buying a used physical copy of GTA 5 from gaming outlets, like GameStop.

How much does GTA 5 cost on PC?

If you’d like to enjoy the GTA 5 world on PC, you have several places to choose from to purchase the game, including:

You can purchase GTA 5 base game and DLC bundles for all these PC platforms. Then, of course, the cost is going to vary depending on your chosen bundle.

Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.