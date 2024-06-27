How to get the Yosemite 1500 in GTA Online

In the latest content update, Bottom Dollar Bounties, Rockstar introduced several new vehicles to GTA Online, including the Declasse Yosemite 1500 pickup truck.

This vehicle is drawing considerable attention among truck enthusiasts in Los Santos, since it’s reminiscent of the robust 1996 Chevy Silverado known for its strength and capabilities. If you’re eager to add this truck to your collection, here’s how you can get it.

Yosemite 1500 location in GTA Online

In-game inflated prices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to any other vehicle purchase in GTA Online, the Declasse Yosemite 1500 can be purchased from one of the two main car showroom websites in the game. To purchase the Yosemite 1500, load up your in-game phone’s browser and head over to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

From there simply scroll down a little bit to find the Yosemite 1500 priced for $1,205,000. If you have the money with you, click on “Buy,” select one of the eight stock colors you want to put on, and add it to one of your many garages.

Cruise in style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After purchasing the vehicle, you can retrieve the Declasse Yosemite 1500 by accessing your garage or contacting your mechanic. Like other trucks in the game, this model is fully customizable. If you’ve accumulated sufficient funds from claiming bounties, visit Los Santos Customs to enhance its performance and give it a complete makeover.

One limitation of the Declasse Yosemite 1500 in GTA Online is its inability to participate in off-road races, unlike its real-life counterpart, the Chevy Silverado, renowned for its off-road durability. Rockstar has restricted players from using this truck in off-road racing events. You can still embrace the trucking lifestyle, though, by donning your trucker hats and cruising around Sandy Shores for a genuine GTA Online experience.

