GTA 6’s trailer remade in Vice City is just the dose of nostalgia we all needed

GTA 6 is taking players back to Vice City, but this side-by-side comparison shows just how different things will look from the first time we visited this place, and to call it drastic would be an understatement.

YouTuber FGS remade shots from the new GTA 6 trailer in GTA: Vice City in a video shared on Dec. 5, and as you can see things have come a long way since 2002. The graphics back then were considered impressive, but by today’s standards, everything looks like a blocky mess, though it does still capture the nostalgia.

As you can see, we’re going to be revisiting plenty of locations from the original game in GTA 6, but they’ve got a fresh coat of paint to bring them up to par with the quality of gaming we expect today. Truthfully, it might even look better than anything we’ve seen today. This being the case, nothing quite captures the charm of a classic PS2 title like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The game continues to be one of the most popular additions to the franchise even now, 21 years after its first release.

Taking fans back into Vice City is a genius move by Rockstar as not only will it be fresh to a large portion of the GTA fanbase, but it should also be enough to bring longtime players back to the series. And the best part: We’ll probably get to see more of Vice City than ever before thanks to the drastically improved hardware capabilities.

Of course, we won’t know exactly to the extent that Vice City will be changed from its original state until GTA 6 arrives. Let’s just collectively pray that there won’t be any delays.