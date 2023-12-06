GTA 6’s trailer remade in Vice City is just the dose of nostalgia we all needed

Things have come a long way.

Cheeta Car in white in GTA 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports

GTA 6 is taking players back to Vice City, but this side-by-side comparison shows just how different things will look from the first time we visited this place, and to call it drastic would be an understatement.

YouTuber FGS remade shots from the new GTA 6 trailer in GTA: Vice City in a video shared on Dec. 5, and as you can see things have come a long way since 2002. The graphics back then were considered impressive, but by today’s standards, everything looks like a blocky mess, though it does still capture the nostalgia.

As you can see, we’re going to be revisiting plenty of locations from the original game in GTA 6, but they’ve got a fresh coat of paint to bring them up to par with the quality of gaming we expect today. Truthfully, it might even look better than anything we’ve seen today. This being the case, nothing quite captures the charm of a classic PS2 title like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The game continues to be one of the most popular additions to the franchise even now, 21 years after its first release.

Taking fans back into Vice City is a genius move by Rockstar as not only will it be fresh to a large portion of the GTA fanbase, but it should also be enough to bring longtime players back to the series. And the best part: We’ll probably get to see more of Vice City than ever before thanks to the drastically improved hardware capabilities.

Related

When does Grand Theft Auto 6 release?

Of course, we won’t know exactly to the extent that Vice City will be changed from its original state until GTA 6 arrives. Let’s just collectively pray that there won’t be any delays.

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University and is a Challenger level Fall Guys player. Email: [email protected]