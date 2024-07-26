GTA 6 won’t be delayed by SAG-AFTRA strike, according to report

The SAG-AFTRA strike for video games has begun, and speculation on what games will be affected is in full swing. But according to a new report, GTA 6 is in the clear

Yesterday, the guild voted to authorize a strike against several video game companies for their use of AI to try and cut costs, specifically against using AI to either alter or replace voice actors altogether. One of the companies being protested is Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, which is developing the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. The sequel won’t be released until 2025, but that hasn’t stopped speculation as to whether or not the strike will cause the game to be delayed. After all, last summer’s SAG-AFTRA strike led to several movies being delayed and television shows to cease production until last November.

A return to Vice City is imminent. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

Now, a new report from Kotaku has quelled these rumors. In an email sent to the website, a spokesperson for Take-Two Interactive claimed GTA 6 is “exempt” from the strikes. This aligns with other statements the writer of the report, Ethan Gach, posted on X/Twitter stating that games that have been in production for over a year will not be affected by the strikes. Since GTA 6 likely has been in development for much longer, those who have been waiting forever for Rockstar’s return to the series can breathe a sigh of relief.

But as reassuring as this report is, this doesn’t mean that GTA 6 couldn’t still get delayed for other reasons. There is still no actual release date for the game, and rumors have swirled around the internet for months that the game will be delayed until 2026. Take-Two has stated they don’t have any plans to delay the game and they are still on track for 2025, but you can never truly predict the game development process.

