GTA 6 publisher ‘highly confident’ of no delays despite rumors

Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher Take-Two is “highly confident” there will be no delays, despite rumors online suggesting otherwise.

Recommended Videos

GTA 6 is due to release in Autumn 2025, an earnings call last week revealed, but that came after rumors in March that a potential delay is on the cards—resulting in a drop in share prices for Take-Two Interactive.

A long wait. Image via Rockstar Games

CEO Strauss Zelnick is confident that won’t be the case, as reported by Eurogamer, and the “extraordinary title” with “extraordinary expectations” won’t suffer delays that would push it out of its current release window.

The comments were made in an interview with CNBC, where he said the aim was to create “an experience that no one has seen before” and added that Rockstar is seeking “perfection” in its creation.

GTA 6 was given a 2025 release window in the December 2023 reveal trailer. While some fans will have optimistically been hoping for a drop in the early portion of the year, Rockstar titles usually arrive in Autumn, and that’s now been confirmed to be the case.

Asked why the release window was revised to be more precise, with still over a year to go until GTA 6 drops, Zelnick said it was because Take-Two is “highly confident” in that timing—which would cap off a huge year for the publisher.

Along with GTA 6, the 2025 fiscal year will include the standard entries of WWE 2K, NBA 2K24, TopSpin, Game of Thrones: Legends, and Tales from the Shire from the Lord of the Rings universe.

While those titles are highly anticipated, nothing compares to GTA 6, which is all but guaranteed to smash records left, right, and center, capitalizing on the popularity and longevity that GTA 5 has enjoyed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more