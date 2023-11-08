It's one of the best-selling game franchises for a reason.

It doesn’t get much bigger than Grand Theft Auto, and the list of all GTA games in release order illustrates why the franchise is so huge.

GTA ranks fifth behind Super Mario, Tetris, Pokémon, and Call of Duty on the list of highest-selling games of all time, even though it features way fewer overall releases than those big-name franchises.

From Liberty City to Vice City and San Andreas to London, Grand Theft Auto has lampooned several major locations around the world with violent action and dramatic storylines. But it always retains its trademark dark humor, and the combination has made it one of the most successful game franchises of all time.

These are all of the Grand Theft Auto games in the order they were released.

GTA main series games

These are the big ones, the mainline entries in the series that people line up for and sit in an hours-long queue to try and connect to. GTA is about as mainstream as it gets when it comes to gaming, and these game releases are why.

1997: Grand Theft Auto

This is how it began. Image via Rockstar Games/GTA Wiki

Release date: Nov. 28, 1997

Nov. 28, 1997 Developer: DMA Design

DMA Design Sales: 3 million

The GTA saga began in 1997 on PC and soon moved to the PlayStation console. It was a top-down, 2D game that featured mainly driving and cars. It is likely unrecognizable to many who joined the franchise in later years.

1999: Grand Theft Auto 2

A PlayStation classic? Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Oct. 22, 1999

Oct. 22, 1999 Developer: DMA Design

DMA Design Sales: 2 million

The top-down 2D trend continued in GTA2 and features a location only known as Anywhere City. Featuring more car gameplay, combat, and several gangs throughout the city, it set the trend of GTA’s crime-centric theme.

2001: Grand Theft Auto III

Hello, 3D. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Oct. 23, 2001

Oct. 23, 2001 Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Sales: 14.5 million

GTA3 started the franchise on its trajectory into pop culture as the first 3D game in the franchise on the PlayStation 2. It featured a protagonist named Claude in a fun storyline and several fully-voiced memorable NPCs in Liberty City.

2002: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

A beautiful flowery shirt on a madman. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Oct. 29, 2022

Oct. 29, 2022 Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Sales: 17.5 million

Rockstar followed up GTA3 with another banger in Vice City, a reimagining of 1980s Miami, filled with memorable and colorful characters. Main character Tommy Vercetti and his pal Lance Vance highlight several fun characters and a fun open world.

2004: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grove Street. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Oct. 26, 2004

Oct. 26, 2004 Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Sales: 27.5 million

A franchise favorite for many, San Andreas took the time period to the ’90s to tell a story around Carl Johnson returning to Grove Street and helping the Grove Street Families rise to power among the many gangs in the region.

2008: Grand Theft Auto IV

Welcome to America. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: April 29, 2008

April 29, 2008 Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Sales: 25 million

“Cousin! Let’s go bowling!” GTA4 returned to Liberty City and starred immigrant protagonist Niko Bellic trying to make his own foothold in America. It was the first HD GTA game and was released on the PS3 and Xbox 360. It also featured two expansion packs, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

2013: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online

We’ve all played it. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Sept. 17, 2013

Sept. 17, 2013 Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Sales: 185 million

This is the big one. GTAV featured three main protagonists and an online component that has been played for over a decade, becoming the second highest-selling game of all time, only behind Minecraft.

GTA Online even gave birth to an entire subgenre of GTA RP, where players could roleplay as characters in a pseudo-Second Life that launched careers on Twitch and became extremely popular.

This game’s success is why the wait for a new main entry has taken so long, but GTAV will go down in history as one of the best ever made.

TBA: The next Grand Theft Auto

It’s finally coming. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: TBA

TBA Developer: TBA

TBA Sales: TBA

After years of waiting impatiently, fans finally learned of the confirmation of the next GTA reveal trailer when Rockstar Games confirmed its existence in November 2023. Likely named Grand Theft Auto VI, the upcoming game currently has no release date or official title yet, but that’s likely to change very soon. Stay tuned.

GTA handheld games

GTA may have a home on consoles and PC, but there have also been some really solid games made for handhelds throughout the franchise’s history. Here they are.

2004: Grand Theft Auto Advance

Small screen, small GTA. Image via Rockstar Games

The GTA series’ only Gameboy Advance title is also one of the franchise’s least successful, reportedly selling less than 250,000 copies.

Release date: Oct. 26, 2004

Oct. 26, 2004 Developer: Digital Eclipse

Digital Eclipse Sales: < 250,000

2005: Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

GTA on the go. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Oct. 25, 2005

Oct. 25, 2005 Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Rockstar Leeds Sales: 11 million

The handheld GTAs continued in 2005 with the PlayStation Portable. Liberty City Stories featured a protagonist named Toni Cipriani in a mafia-heavy storyline that eventually made its way to PSP and Mobile.

2006: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Another one. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: Oct. 31, 2006

Oct. 31, 2006 Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Rockstar Leeds Sales: 6 million

The PSP adventures continued in Vice City Stories, another 1980s time period game that featured a military member supporting his sick brother through illegal means.

2009: Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Nintendo DS got its own GTA. Image via Rockstar Games

Release date: March 17, 2009

March 17, 2009 Developer: Rockstar Leeds

Rockstar Leeds Sales: 1.2 million

Originally released for the Nintendo DS and later for Sony’s PSP, Chinatown Wars is the final handheld GTA game that’s been released thus far.