All cheat codes for GTA San Andreas on Netflix

All you have to do is to write down these codes, CJ.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas made its way onto Netflix, where subscription users can play the game using their phones or tablets. You can become CJ once again on the platform, and it’s always fun using some helpful cheats as you steer him around the city.

Let’s face it—everyone used cheats at least once in GTA San Andreas. Whether it was to unlock all available weapons or to lower your police star level, cheats were a common aspect of the renowned game. And, truth be told, it only enhanced the experience and made our journeys as CJ all the more fun.

With the game added to Netflix recently, players quickly began exploring the cheat codes on it. Fortunately, there are plenty, and they are the same ones which are available on PC versions of the game.

How to use cheats in GTA San Andreas on Netflix?

It took me five minutes to fully bulk up and buy a house in San Andreas. All thanks to cheats grind, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use cheats in GTA San Andreas, you need to head over to Options and enter the Accessibility tab. There, choose the option to Enter Cheat Code where you are allowed to type in either the name of the cheat or its code.

All GTA San Andreas cheat codes on Netflix

The cheat codes available on Netflix’s version of GTA San Andreas are the same that were usable on the PC version. Here’s the full list.

Description Name Code Get full health and armor, and $250,000 INEEDSOMEHELP HESOYAM Weapon Set 1, Thug Tools THUGSARMOURY LXGIWYL Weapon Set 2, Professional Tools PROFESSIONALSKIT KJKSZPJ Weapon Set 3, Nutter Tools NUTTERSTOYS UZUMYMW Infinite ammo FULLCLIP WANRLTW Adrenaline mode TAKEACHILLPILL MUNASEF Mega jump KANGAROO LFGMHAL Suicide GOODBYECRUELWORLD SZCMAWO Free weapon aiming in vehicles IWANNADRIVEBY OUIQDMW Hitman skill stats with all weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER NCSGDAG Infinite lung capacity MANFROMATLANTIS CVWKXAM Maxed vehicle stats NATURALTALENT VQIMAHA Maximum fat WHOATEALLTHEPIES BTCDBCB Maximum muscle BUFFMEUP JYSDSOD Maximum respect WORSHIPME OGXSDAG Maximum sex appeal HELLOLADIES EHIBXQS Maximum stamina ICANGOALLNIGHT VKYPQCF Never hungry IAMNEVERHUNGRY AEDUWNV Spawn Jetpack ROCKETMAN YECGAA Spawn Parachute LETSGOBASEJUMPING AIYPWZQP Semi-Infinite Health (bullets and fire) NOONECANHURTME BAGUVIX Super punch STINGLIKEABEE IAVENJQ Zero fat and muscle LEANANDMEAN KVGYZQK Six star wanted level BRINGITON LJSPQK Decrease wanted level TURNDOWNTHEHEAT ASNAEB Raise wanted level TURNUPTHEHEAT OSRBLHH Lock wanted level IDOASIPLEASE AEZAKMI Gang members everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED MROEMZH Gangs rule the streets BETTERSTAYINDOORS BIFBUZZ Recruit anyone (Rocket Launcher) ROCKETMAYHEM ZSOXFSQ Recruit civilian (AK-47) NOONECANSTOPUS BMTPWHR Recruit civilian (Pistol) WANNABEINMYGANG SJMAHPE Pedestrian chaos ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD AJLOJYQY Pedestrians are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES ASBHGRB Pedestrian riot STATEOFEMERGENCY IOJUFZN Pedestrians attack you STOPPICKINGONME BAGOWPG Pedestrians attack you with guns ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE BGLUAWML Pedestrians have weapons SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS FOOOXFT Beach theme LIFESABEACH CIKGCGX Carnival theme CRAZYTOWN PRIEBJ Gimp theme LOVECONQUERSALL BEKKNQV Rural theme HICKSVILLE FVTMNBZ Triad theme NINJATOWN AFPHULTL No traffic or pedestrians GHOSTTOWN THGLOJ Aggressive drivers ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS YLTEICZ All green lights DONTTRYANDSTOPME ZEIIVG Black cars SOLONGASITSBLACK IOWDLAC Pink cars PINKISTHENEWCOOL LLQPFBN Junk cars EVERYONEISPOOR BGKGTJH Sports cars EVERYONEISRICH GUSNDHE Cars have nitrous SPEEDFREAK COXEFGU Super jump on bikes CJPHONEHOME JHJOECW Boats can fly FLYINGFISH AFSNMSMW Cars can fly CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG RIPAZHA Smash N’ Boom TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE JCNRUAD Cars float away when hit BUBBLECARS BSXSGGC Destroy all cars ALLCARSGOBOOM CPKTNWT Cars are invisible WHEELSONLYPLEASE XICWMD Cars have perfect handling STICKLIKEGLUE PGGOMOY Spawn Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON CQZIJMB Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Caddy 18HOLES RZHSUEW Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL EEGCYXT Spawn Hotring Racer 1 VROCKPOKEY PDNEJOH Spawn Hotring Racer 2 JUSTTRYANDSTOPME VPJTQWV Spawn Monster Truck MONSTERMASH AGBDLCID Spawn Quad FOURWHEELFUN AKJJYGLC Spawn Rancher DOUGHNUTHANDICAP JQNTDMH Spawn Rhino TIMETOKICKASS AIWPRTON Spawn Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL AQTBCODX Spawn Stretch CELEBRITYSTATUS KRIJEBR Spawn Stuntplane FLYINGTOSTUNT URKQSRK Spawn Tanker HITTHEROADJACK AMOMHRER Spawn Trashmaster TRUEGRIME UBHYZHQ Spawn Vortex IWANTTOHOVER KGGGDKP Decrease game speed SLOWITDOWN LIYOAAY Increase game speed SPEEDITUP PPGWJHT Time goes faster TIMEJUSTFLIESBY YSOHNUL Time is locked to 9:00 PM DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT OFVIAC Time is locked to midnight NIGHTPROWLER XJVSNAJ Cloudy weather DULLDULLDAY ALNSFMZO Foggy weather CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING CFVFGMJ Rainy weather STAYINANDWATCHTV AUIFRVQS Sandstorm SANDINMYEARS CWJXUOC Sunny weather SCOTTISHSUMMER MGHXYRM Very sunny weather TOODAMNHOT ICIKPYH

Once we find out any additional codes on the Netflix version of the game, we’ll update the list. In the meantime, you can enjoy some old-school Los Santos action in your spare time while waiting for GTA 6.