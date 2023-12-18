All cheat codes for GTA San Andreas on Netflix

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas made its way onto Netflix, where subscription users can play the game using their phones or tablets. You can become CJ once again on the platform, and it’s always fun using some helpful cheats as you steer him around the city.
Let’s face it—everyone used cheats at least once in GTA San Andreas. Whether it was to unlock all available weapons or to lower your police star level, cheats were a common aspect of the renowned game. And, truth be told, it only enhanced the experience and made our journeys as CJ all the more fun.
With the game added to Netflix recently, players quickly began exploring the cheat codes on it. Fortunately, there are plenty, and they are the same ones which are available on PC versions of the game.
How to use cheats in GTA San Andreas on Netflix?
To use cheats in GTA San Andreas, you need to head over to Options and enter the Accessibility tab. There, choose the option to Enter Cheat Code where you are allowed to type in either the name of the cheat or its code.
All GTA San Andreas cheat codes on Netflix
The cheat codes available on Netflix’s version of GTA San Andreas are the same that were usable on the PC version. Here’s the full list.
|Description
|Name
|Code
|Get full health and armor, and $250,000
|INEEDSOMEHELP
|HESOYAM
|Weapon Set 1, Thug Tools
|THUGSARMOURY
|LXGIWYL
|Weapon Set 2, Professional Tools
|PROFESSIONALSKIT
|KJKSZPJ
|Weapon Set 3, Nutter Tools
|NUTTERSTOYS
|UZUMYMW
|Infinite ammo
|FULLCLIP
|WANRLTW
|Adrenaline mode
|TAKEACHILLPILL
|MUNASEF
|Mega jump
|KANGAROO
|LFGMHAL
|Suicide
|GOODBYECRUELWORLD
|SZCMAWO
|Free weapon aiming in vehicles
|IWANNADRIVEBY
|OUIQDMW
|Hitman skill stats with all weapons
|PROFESSIONALKILLER
|NCSGDAG
|Infinite lung capacity
|MANFROMATLANTIS
|CVWKXAM
|Maxed vehicle stats
|NATURALTALENT
|VQIMAHA
|Maximum fat
|WHOATEALLTHEPIES
|BTCDBCB
|Maximum muscle
|BUFFMEUP
|JYSDSOD
|Maximum respect
|WORSHIPME
|OGXSDAG
|Maximum sex appeal
|HELLOLADIES
|EHIBXQS
|Maximum stamina
|ICANGOALLNIGHT
|VKYPQCF
|Never hungry
|IAMNEVERHUNGRY
|AEDUWNV
|Spawn Jetpack
|ROCKETMAN
|YECGAA
|Spawn Parachute
|LETSGOBASEJUMPING
|AIYPWZQP
|Semi-Infinite Health (bullets and fire)
|NOONECANHURTME
|BAGUVIX
|Super punch
|STINGLIKEABEE
|IAVENJQ
|Zero fat and muscle
|LEANANDMEAN
|KVGYZQK
|Six star wanted level
|BRINGITON
|LJSPQK
|Decrease wanted level
|TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
|ASNAEB
|Raise wanted level
|TURNUPTHEHEAT
|OSRBLHH
|Lock wanted level
|IDOASIPLEASE
|AEZAKMI
|Gang members everywhere
|ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
|MROEMZH
|Gangs rule the streets
|BETTERSTAYINDOORS
|BIFBUZZ
|Recruit anyone (Rocket Launcher)
|ROCKETMAYHEM
|ZSOXFSQ
|Recruit civilian (AK-47)
|NOONECANSTOPUS
|BMTPWHR
|Recruit civilian (Pistol)
|WANNABEINMYGANG
|SJMAHPE
|Pedestrian chaos
|ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD
|AJLOJYQY
|Pedestrians are Elvis
|BLUESUEDESHOES
|ASBHGRB
|Pedestrian riot
|STATEOFEMERGENCY
|IOJUFZN
|Pedestrians attack you
|STOPPICKINGONME
|BAGOWPG
|Pedestrians attack you with guns
|ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE
|BGLUAWML
|Pedestrians have weapons
|SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS
|FOOOXFT
|Beach theme
|LIFESABEACH
|CIKGCGX
|Carnival theme
|CRAZYTOWN
|PRIEBJ
|Gimp theme
|LOVECONQUERSALL
|BEKKNQV
|Rural theme
|HICKSVILLE
|FVTMNBZ
|Triad theme
|NINJATOWN
|AFPHULTL
|No traffic or pedestrians
|GHOSTTOWN
|THGLOJ
|Aggressive drivers
|ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
|YLTEICZ
|All green lights
|DONTTRYANDSTOPME
|ZEIIVG
|Black cars
|SOLONGASITSBLACK
|IOWDLAC
|Pink cars
|PINKISTHENEWCOOL
|LLQPFBN
|Junk cars
|EVERYONEISPOOR
|BGKGTJH
|Sports cars
|EVERYONEISRICH
|GUSNDHE
|Cars have nitrous
|SPEEDFREAK
|COXEFGU
|Super jump on bikes
|CJPHONEHOME
|JHJOECW
|Boats can fly
|FLYINGFISH
|AFSNMSMW
|Cars can fly
|CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
|RIPAZHA
|Smash N’ Boom
|TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE
|JCNRUAD
|Cars float away when hit
|BUBBLECARS
|BSXSGGC
|Destroy all cars
|ALLCARSGOBOOM
|CPKTNWT
|Cars are invisible
|WHEELSONLYPLEASE
|XICWMD
|Cars have perfect handling
|STICKLIKEGLUE
|PGGOMOY
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|OLDSPEEDDEMON
|CQZIJMB
|Spawn Hunter
|OHDUDE
|Spawn Hydra
|JUMPJET
|Spawn Caddy
|18HOLES
|RZHSUEW
|Spawn Dozer
|ITSALLBULL
|EEGCYXT
|Spawn Hotring Racer 1
|VROCKPOKEY
|PDNEJOH
|Spawn Hotring Racer 2
|JUSTTRYANDSTOPME
|VPJTQWV
|Spawn Monster Truck
|MONSTERMASH
|AGBDLCID
|Spawn Quad
|FOURWHEELFUN
|AKJJYGLC
|Spawn Rancher
|DOUGHNUTHANDICAP
|JQNTDMH
|Spawn Rhino
|TIMETOKICKASS
|AIWPRTON
|Spawn Romero
|WHERESTHEFUNERAL
|AQTBCODX
|Spawn Stretch
|CELEBRITYSTATUS
|KRIJEBR
|Spawn Stuntplane
|FLYINGTOSTUNT
|URKQSRK
|Spawn Tanker
|HITTHEROADJACK
|AMOMHRER
|Spawn Trashmaster
|TRUEGRIME
|UBHYZHQ
|Spawn Vortex
|IWANTTOHOVER
|KGGGDKP
|Decrease game speed
|SLOWITDOWN
|LIYOAAY
|Increase game speed
|SPEEDITUP
|PPGWJHT
|Time goes faster
|TIMEJUSTFLIESBY
|YSOHNUL
|Time is locked to 9:00 PM
|DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT
|OFVIAC
|Time is locked to midnight
|NIGHTPROWLER
|XJVSNAJ
|Cloudy weather
|DULLDULLDAY
|ALNSFMZO
|Foggy weather
|CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING
|CFVFGMJ
|Rainy weather
|STAYINANDWATCHTV
|AUIFRVQS
|Sandstorm
|SANDINMYEARS
|CWJXUOC
|Sunny weather
|SCOTTISHSUMMER
|MGHXYRM
|Very sunny weather
|TOODAMNHOT
|ICIKPYH
Once we find out any additional codes on the Netflix version of the game, we’ll update the list. In the meantime, you can enjoy some old-school Los Santos action in your spare time while waiting for GTA 6.