All cheat codes for GTA San Andreas on Netflix

All you have to do is to write down these codes, CJ.

CJ, big smoke, and sweet stood on grove street. sweet and smoke are wearing green, cj is in hi sstarting white vest
Grand Theft Auto San Andreas made its way onto Netflix, where subscription users can play the game using their phones or tablets. You can become CJ once again on the platform, and it’s always fun using some helpful cheats as you steer him around the city.

Let’s face it—everyone used cheats at least once in GTA San Andreas. Whether it was to unlock all available weapons or to lower your police star level, cheats were a common aspect of the renowned game. And, truth be told, it only enhanced the experience and made our journeys as CJ all the more fun.

With the game added to Netflix recently, players quickly began exploring the cheat codes on it. Fortunately, there are plenty, and they are the same ones which are available on PC versions of the game.

How to use cheats in GTA San Andreas on Netflix?

CJ standing in front of a house in San Andreas.
It took me five minutes to fully bulk up and buy a house in San Andreas. All thanks to cheats grind, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use cheats in GTA San Andreas, you need to head over to Options and enter the Accessibility tab. There, choose the option to Enter Cheat Code where you are allowed to type in either the name of the cheat or its code.

All GTA San Andreas cheat codes on Netflix

The cheat codes available on Netflix’s version of GTA San Andreas are the same that were usable on the PC version. Here’s the full list.

DescriptionNameCode
Get full health and armor, and $250,000INEEDSOMEHELPHESOYAM
Weapon Set 1, Thug ToolsTHUGSARMOURYLXGIWYL
Weapon Set 2, Professional ToolsPROFESSIONALSKITKJKSZPJ
Weapon Set 3, Nutter ToolsNUTTERSTOYSUZUMYMW
Infinite ammoFULLCLIPWANRLTW
Adrenaline modeTAKEACHILLPILLMUNASEF
Mega jumpKANGAROOLFGMHAL
SuicideGOODBYECRUELWORLDSZCMAWO
Free weapon aiming in vehiclesIWANNADRIVEBYOUIQDMW
Hitman skill stats with all weaponsPROFESSIONALKILLERNCSGDAG
Infinite lung capacityMANFROMATLANTISCVWKXAM
Maxed vehicle statsNATURALTALENTVQIMAHA
Maximum fatWHOATEALLTHEPIESBTCDBCB
Maximum muscleBUFFMEUPJYSDSOD
Maximum respectWORSHIPMEOGXSDAG
Maximum sex appealHELLOLADIESEHIBXQS
Maximum staminaICANGOALLNIGHTVKYPQCF
Never hungryIAMNEVERHUNGRYAEDUWNV
Spawn JetpackROCKETMANYECGAA
Spawn ParachuteLETSGOBASEJUMPINGAIYPWZQP
Semi-Infinite Health (bullets and fire)NOONECANHURTMEBAGUVIX
Super punchSTINGLIKEABEEIAVENJQ
Zero fat and muscleLEANANDMEANKVGYZQK
Six star wanted levelBRINGITONLJSPQK
Decrease wanted levelTURNDOWNTHEHEATASNAEB
Raise wanted levelTURNUPTHEHEATOSRBLHH
Lock wanted levelIDOASIPLEASEAEZAKMI
Gang members everywhereONLYHOMIESALLOWEDMROEMZH
Gangs rule the streetsBETTERSTAYINDOORSBIFBUZZ
Recruit anyone (Rocket Launcher)ROCKETMAYHEMZSOXFSQ
Recruit civilian (AK-47)NOONECANSTOPUSBMTPWHR
Recruit civilian (Pistol)WANNABEINMYGANGSJMAHPE
Pedestrian chaosROUGHNEIGHBOURHOODAJLOJYQY
Pedestrians are ElvisBLUESUEDESHOESASBHGRB
Pedestrian riotSTATEOFEMERGENCYIOJUFZN
Pedestrians attack youSTOPPICKINGONMEBAGOWPG
Pedestrians attack you with gunsATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLEBGLUAWML
Pedestrians have weaponsSURROUNDEDBYNUTTERSFOOOXFT
Beach themeLIFESABEACHCIKGCGX
Carnival themeCRAZYTOWNPRIEBJ
Gimp themeLOVECONQUERSALLBEKKNQV
Rural themeHICKSVILLEFVTMNBZ
Triad themeNINJATOWNAFPHULTL
No traffic or pedestriansGHOSTTOWNTHGLOJ
Aggressive driversALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALSYLTEICZ
All green lightsDONTTRYANDSTOPMEZEIIVG
Black carsSOLONGASITSBLACKIOWDLAC
Pink carsPINKISTHENEWCOOLLLQPFBN
Junk carsEVERYONEISPOORBGKGTJH
Sports carsEVERYONEISRICHGUSNDHE
Cars have nitrousSPEEDFREAKCOXEFGU
Super jump on bikesCJPHONEHOMEJHJOECW
Boats can flyFLYINGFISHAFSNMSMW
Cars can flyCHITTYCHITTYBANGBANGRIPAZHA
Smash N’ BoomTOUCHMYCARYOUDIEJCNRUAD
Cars float away when hitBUBBLECARSBSXSGGC
Destroy all carsALLCARSGOBOOMCPKTNWT
Cars are invisibleWHEELSONLYPLEASEXICWMD
Cars have perfect handlingSTICKLIKEGLUEPGGOMOY
Spawn Bloodring BangerOLDSPEEDDEMONCQZIJMB
Spawn HunterOHDUDE
Spawn HydraJUMPJET
Spawn Caddy18HOLESRZHSUEW
Spawn DozerITSALLBULLEEGCYXT
Spawn Hotring Racer 1VROCKPOKEYPDNEJOH
Spawn Hotring Racer 2JUSTTRYANDSTOPMEVPJTQWV
Spawn Monster TruckMONSTERMASHAGBDLCID
Spawn QuadFOURWHEELFUNAKJJYGLC
Spawn RancherDOUGHNUTHANDICAPJQNTDMH
Spawn RhinoTIMETOKICKASSAIWPRTON
Spawn RomeroWHERESTHEFUNERALAQTBCODX
Spawn StretchCELEBRITYSTATUSKRIJEBR
Spawn StuntplaneFLYINGTOSTUNTURKQSRK
Spawn TankerHITTHEROADJACKAMOMHRER
Spawn TrashmasterTRUEGRIMEUBHYZHQ
Spawn VortexIWANTTOHOVERKGGGDKP
Decrease game speedSLOWITDOWNLIYOAAY
Increase game speedSPEEDITUPPPGWJHT
Time goes fasterTIMEJUSTFLIESBYYSOHNUL
Time is locked to 9:00 PMDONTBRINGONTHENIGHTOFVIAC
Time is locked to midnightNIGHTPROWLERXJVSNAJ
Cloudy weatherDULLDULLDAYALNSFMZO
Foggy weatherCANTSEEWHEREIMGOINGCFVFGMJ
Rainy weatherSTAYINANDWATCHTVAUIFRVQS
SandstormSANDINMYEARSCWJXUOC
Sunny weatherSCOTTISHSUMMERMGHXYRM
Very sunny weatherTOODAMNHOTICIKPYH

Once we find out any additional codes on the Netflix version of the game, we’ll update the list. In the meantime, you can enjoy some old-school Los Santos action in your spare time while waiting for GTA 6.

