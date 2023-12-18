GTA 3 The Definitive Edition just launched on mobile phones via Netflix, and instead of playing the vanilla game, everyone is wondering if the old GTA 3 cheats still work. I’m happy to say that most of the cheats available on the original PC version are still alive and kicking.

If you played GTA 3 back when it first came out on PC, the same cheats still work. I tested them all out, and it’s truly amazing how I still remember them almost 20 years later. Unfortunately, no new cheats have been added to the game, which is a little disappointing, but at least I can still summon a tank and go absolutely bonkers in this game like I used to.

How to enter cheats in GTA 3 on Netflix

Here’s where you enter cheats. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

If you played this back when it first came out on PC, all you had to do was start typing on the keyboard at any point in the game, and the cheat would activate. Now that GTA 3 is on the phone, a keyboard isn’t always available, but you can still enter the codes.

When you start the game, tap on the round minimap icon on the top-left corner of the screen to enter the pause menu. From there, select Options, which will be at the very bottom. From the options menu, go to Accessibility, which is the last option on the right. In the Accessibility section, the semi-last option is the Enter Cheat Code. Tap it, and an on-screen keyboard will appear where you can enter your cheat code.

All GTA 3 Netflix cheats

And here are all the codes. Just for you, I’m even going to categorize them into three categories: dumb but fun, useful, and essential. When I was young, I played this game with my father, and he would always use cheats whenever he played this game. While I recommend you try to play the game without using these codes, there’s no harm in going a little crazy every now and then.

Note: You don’t need to use CAPS LOCK when you enter these codes

Dumb but fun

It’s been so long since I last played this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect Cheat Code Everything becomes faster in the game TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Time speeds up in the world MADWEATHER Time moves slower (also returns back to normal if you use the time speed cheat) BOOOOORING NPCs start fighting each other and attacking you (cannot be turned off) ITSALLGOINGMAAAD NPCs have weapons (almost breaks the game) WEAPONSFORALL NPCs want to kill you (only you, not each other) (cannot be turned off) NOBODYLIKESME Change your look (note: if you turn into a granny, you won’t be able to take a punch) ILIKEDRESSINGUP Rainy weather ILOVESCOTLAND Foggy weather PEASOUP Cloudy weather ILIKESCOTLAND Clear weather SKINCANCERFORME Make cars fly (only really noticeable if you drive a tank and shoot backwards while driving forward) CHITTYCHITTYBB

Useful

Effect Cheat Code Make any vehicle turn like a sports car CORNERSLIKEMAD Destroy all vehicles nearby BANGBANGBANG Increase wanted level MOREPOLICEPLEASE Get $250,000 IFIWEREARICHMAN Full Health (Not very useful if you have full armor on) GESUNDHEIT

Essential

Always been one of my favorite cheats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Effect Cheat Code Full armor TORTOISE Get all weapons in the game (does not have unlimited ammo, but you can re-enter the cheat to get more) GUNSGUNSGUNS Remove wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE Summon an almost indestructible tank GIVEUSATANK

PC Cheats that don’t work in this version

Effect Cheat Code Exploding limbs on NPCs (this could still be in the game, because there’s no cheat activation message, but I really couldn’t tell the difference) NASTYLIMBCHEAT Invisible cars ANICESETOFWHEELS

How to disable cheats in GTA 3

Here’s where it gets tricky. To disable cheats, you need to re-enter them. You can do this for most cheats except for the pedestrian cheats. Once you make the pedestrians fight each other or hate you, there’s no going back unless you create a new game, so be careful which codes you input.

Enjoy playing GTA 3 on Netflix.