A decade later you can finally drive GTA Online’s train—here’s how

GTA Online has been thriving for over a decade but there’s one thing players jokingly say has been holding it back this whole time: The ability to drive the train.

Recommended Videos

Since the beginning, you have been able to see the train on the GTA Online map, but unlike other vehicles, there was no way to drive it… until now. A new raid mission finally puts players in control and lets them live out their train-driving dreams. This mission arrived on March 7 as part of the latest update to GTA Online.

This is the first time you’ve been able to drive a train in GTA since the GTA V story similarly provided a single mission where it could be done. Of course, it’s probably been years since you’ve played that—it’s all about Online gameplay these days.

How to drive the train in GTA Online

You’ve got some shooting to do. Image via Rockstar Games

To have your moment driving the now-iconic train in GTA Online you’ll need to work through the new Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions. Fortunately, you get your chance to drive it very early into the updated storyline.

To get behind the train wheel, you must:

Start the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Go to the two objectives gun down the money launderers and steal the cash from the washing machines. Deliver the cash back to Vincent’s Lockup Speak to Vincent to start the second mission Breaking and Entering Steal the laptop from the objective marker Go to the Terrorbyte and steal the hacking device Steal the train keys from the cartel’s compound Take the keys and board the train

That’s it! Now you will finally get a chance to drive the infamous train in GTA Online.

Can you drive the GTA Online train anywhere?

Unfortunately, you can only drive it along the set path, and for this GTA Online mission, you won’t be able to take it for a joyride just anywhere.

Right now there’s no way at all to drive the train in GTA Online outside of this mission (unless you’re playing in a modded server). We expect this will disappoint some gamers, but still, having the chance to wreak havoc one time should bring you joy. And who knows, perhaps GTA 6 will boast some train action for players to dive into next year.