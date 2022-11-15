God of War Ragnarök is full of puzzles, mostly entertaining although some can be annoying, as expected of a God of War game. The gameplay loop consists of fighting between puzzle-solving and puzzle-solving when you take a break from fighting. While most of the enemies can be thwarted with enough brute force and powerful weapons, the same cannot be said for some of the game’s more challenging puzzles.

One of the puzzles that were made popular in the last game was that of Nornir Chests. These special Chests are collectible items that provide you with a variety of unique rewards like items, crafting materials, currency, special character abilities, and a multitude of upgrades. These Nornir Chests are locked using runes and you will have to find and activate all their runes in the surrounding area to unlock the Chest.

Nornir Chests are found in every realm in God of War Ragnarök with some chests being easier to unlock than others. Today we will be focusing on a certain region in the Alfheim realm called the Forbidden Sands that holds a few of these Nornir Chests.

Forbidden Sands Nornir Chests

There are two Nornir Chests in the Forbidden Sands region. Both of the Nornir Chests require you to solve brazier puzzles to unlock them. This is where you can find them and how to solve their corresponding brazier puzzles.

First Nornir Chest

The first Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands is located in the southwest of the region. Once you find it, look around for the three braziers you’ll need to light up.

The first brazier is right next to the Nornir Chest—hard to miss.

The second brazier is close by, right outside the area where you found the Chest, sitting on top of a rock.

The final brazier is close to the second one. Use linked sigil arrows to light it up.

Second Nornir Chest

The second Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands is located to the east of the region where you find the library. You should notice a hole under the entrance that you can jump down through. Again, you will need to find and light the three braziers here.