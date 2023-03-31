Genshin Impact is an ARPG where players can explore several regions, each one featuring its own story, species, and environmental style. Each region was created and governed by an Archon—gods that are each tied to a specific element.

They’re central to the game’s plot, and some of them are playable characters as well. Genshin fans can unlock the Archon of each region. At the time of writing, there are four playable Archon characters: Barbatos, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, and Nahida.

There are seven of them in the world of Teyvat in total, and Rex Lapis is another name for one of them. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Who is Rex Lapis in Genshin Impact?

Rex Lapis is the original identity of Zhongli, the Geo Archon who governs the Liyue region. He’s also named the God of Contracts, and he presides over Liyue under the name Zhongli, the consultant of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor most players know through Liyue’s Archon quests, or even already have added to their roster.

Players who hear about Rex Lapis in the mouths of various NPC or from the other original Archon Barbatos (of Mondstadt) can deduce it refers to Zhongli.

The form of Rex Lapis shown in Genshin‘s Archon quests is not human. He’s a big creature somewhere between a dragon and a Qilin—a chimera from Chinese mythology. Players will see him in this form in Liyue’s Archon Quest: “Of the Land Amidst Monoliths.”

Rex Lapis also goes by the name of Morax. Players will uncover this part of his identity through Zhongli’s Story Quest, which will allow them to unlock the Azdaha boss.