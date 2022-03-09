Where is Liyue Harbor in Genshin Impact?

The vast lands of Teyvat in Genshim Impact range from the freedom-loving grasslands of Monstadt to eternity-centric islands of Inazuma, possessing a wide variety of people that players will meet on their travels. One of the nations that the traveler and Paimon will venture to is Liyue, possessing a rich history centered around the importance of contracts.

Liyue, including both the city of Liyue Harbor and its grasslands and villages, is closely based on aspects of Chinese culture. This is evident not only in the architecture throughout the nation, but also the names and roles of its inhabitants. Players will meet characters such as Ninguang, the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing, and the mysterious Zhongli, who possesses a strange fascination with Mora, the game’s currency.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Liyue is the second region that players will gain access to following their progression through Mondstadt, giving them access to the bottom-left portion of the Teyvat map. After assisting Venti in quelling Stormterror’s rage in the prologue Archon Quest, players will be tasked with venturing to Liyue Harbor as part of the “Rite of Descension” quest. This quest tasks players with venturing into Liyue Harbor, the central hub of activity in Liyue.

Players can take their first steps into Liyue by traveling southwest from the Dawn Winery in Mondstadt to the Stone Gate. Following that path directly south will lead players to Liyue Harbor, whose grand architecture can be seen from a distance. There players can learn more about how Liyue’s culture differs vastly from Monstadt, including more about the Geo Archon, Morax, that looks over the Liyue people.

Traversing the vast lands of Liyue is vital in completing Chapter One of the Archon Quest—but players should remember to activate the Teleport Waypoints to make their journey here less tedious.