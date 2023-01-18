Which Liyue free character should you choose in Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event?

Genshin Impact‘s Patch 3.4 is bringing a lot of new content to discover across many features from the game. Players can explore a new area called the Desert of Hadramaveth, or pull for new characters Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

While players are discovering the content, a popular event is returning for this year’s iteration: the Lantern Rite, to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The developers usually feel very generous during this event, and this year is no exception.

As part of the Lantern Rite even, starting on Jan. 10, players can choose one four-star character from Liyue to add to their rosters. It includes Yaoyao, who’s joined the game with Patch 3.4.

Whether you’re looking to add someone new on your team or increase your constellations, here is which character you can choose as a free reward from the Lantern Rite event.

Best Liyue four-star character to choose in Genshin Impact‘s Lantern Rite event

Of course, which character is best to choose from depends on what your account is like. You’ll get the most of some characters depending on their synergy with the other ones you’ve geared up, and choosing a duplicate to gain a Constellation level can also be a solution.

The best characters in the meta: Xiangling and Xingqiu

Generally, Genshin Impact allows players to clear content with the team of their choice, as long as they have an intelligent composition (getting a main DPS and a support, as well as some Elemental reactions that make sense). It means every character can be good in a team, even to clear the highest floors of Spiral Abyss.

That said, some characters are easier to include in compositions without the need of high optimization due to more versatile builds or strong abilities. Those are considered as high-tier characters, and there are a couple of them in the Liyue selection.

These characters are Xiangling (the Pyro lancer) and Xingqiu (only Hydro from there). Xiangling is very strong due to her abilities. She can trigger Pyro reactions multiple times with her fire-throwing bear, as well as off-field damage using her Burst, which creates a ring of fire around her (or any ally).

Xingqiu, on the other side, brings strong Hydro support. His Rain Sword creates many Hydro elemental reactions, more than other efficient characters like Mona, as well as healing.

The strongest Constellations

If you already own most of those characters or don’t really want new ones to level and gear up, Constellations are the way to go.

They’re unlocked by getting duplicate characters, improving them with various bonuses. Some of those improvements are just not worth it, however. Here is a breakdown on those character’s Constellations and which milestones are worth the free pick.