The adorable four-star Dendro Polearm character Yaoyao has finally found her way into Genshin Impact as a playable character after first being leaked in 2020. She is not only the first Dendro Polearm character to exist but is also the very first Dendro healer which makes her a very unique character that many players will likely want to add to their rosters.

Any player that is planning to recruit Yaoyao to their team will want to ensure that they have the proper equipment to accompany her. This means choosing the best weapon for her and ensuring that she is equipped with a powerful set of artifacts.

Yaoyao hails from the Geo region of Liyue but only first made her way to Teyvat as a playable character during Genshin’s Version 3.4 update in the Dendro region of Sumeru. She used to serve as the four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling’s junior disciple but now works as a dedicated assistant for the five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu.

The Dendro healer might be one of the most highly anticipated characters of all time within the Genshin community even though she is only a four-star unit. This is mostly because her official model leaked in 2020 not long after the game itself first launched and fans have been eager to add the adorable character to their teams since.

While Yaoyao’s skillset speaks for itself, players will only truly see her true potential if they build the Dendro character correctly. One of the most crucial aspects of character building is selecting the right artifacts.

What are the best artifacts for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact?

While many of Genshin’s characters are meant to perform as damage dealers, many others function as supporting units. Yaoyao is one such character which means that players will want to focus on aspects that build her support capacity.

For Yaoyao, players will generally want to seek artifacts with statistics that increase Dendro damage, decrease Dendro resistance, increase health points, increase energy recharge, raise elemental mastery, and provide healing bonuses. Statistics like critical rate and critical damage are crucial for damage-dealing characters and thus not as important as the aforementioned assets for Yaoyao but should still be on players’ minds as they build her since they will help increase the amount of damage she is capable of and how consistently she is able to dish out that damage.

Deepwood Memories

The ultimate best choice for amplifying Yaoyao’s support skillset is the full four-piece Deepwood Memories artifact set. This artifact set is especially powerful for players that hope to build Yaoyao for Dendro elemental reactions.

The two-piece Deepwood Memories artifact set grants a Dendro damage bonus of 15 percent. The four-piece set causes elemental skills or bursts that hit an enemy to then decrease that foe’s Dendro resistance by 30 percent for eight seconds. Because this ability can be activated regardless of whether Yaoyao is on the battlefield, this is a superb set for building her support skillset.

The Deepwood Memories artifact set can be obtained from the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain located in Avidya Forest, Sumeru.

Tenacity of the Millelith

Players seeking to focus on Yaoyao’s healing abilities will want to equip her with the full four-piece Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set. The two-piece set increases health points by 20 percent.

The four-piece set increases the attack of nearby party members by 20 percent and bolsters the strength of shields by 30 percent for three seconds. These effects will only occur after an elemental skill has successfully hit an enemy, can only be activated once every 0.5 seconds, and may occur regardless of whether the equipping character is currently the active one dishing out damage on the battlefield.

Players can obtain the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set from the Ridge Watch Domain in Bishui Plain, Liyue.

Flower of Paradise Lost

Another artifact set that will help increase the effectiveness of Yaoyao and the entire team’s Dendro elemental reactions is the Flower of Paradise Lost set. The two-piece set increases elemental mastery by 80.

The four-piece set increases the damage dealt by the equipping character’s damage through the Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom elemental reactions by 40 percent. It also grants a 25 percent bonus to the aforementioned elemental reactions after they have been activated.

Each stack of the four-piece artifact sets effects will last for 10 seconds, up to four stacks may be attained at once, and this effect may only be activated once every second. The effects of the four-piece version of this artifact set can still be triggered when the equipping character is off of the battlefield which works perfectly for Yaoyao’s supporting skillset.

Players can obtain this set from the City of Gold Domain, which is located in Great Red Sand, Sumeru.

Maiden Beloved

If you are hoping to hone in on Yaoyao’s healing skillset as much as possible then the Maiden Beloved artifact set is the best option for you. This artifact is entirely focused on healing, which means that Yaoyao’s healing capabilities will shine to their maximum potential.

Building entirely around healing and health points is usually not the best strategic move overall, but in some instances, it can be immensely useful. One such instance would be the Spiral Abyss where a character entirely dedicated to powerful healing will always be a useful asset.

The two-piece Maiden Beloved set increases the equipping character’s healing effectiveness by 15 percent. The four-piece set increases the healing that is received by party members by 20 percent for 10 seconds after an elemental skill or elemental burst has been utilized.

The Maiden Beloved artifact set can be obtained through the Valley of Remembrance Domain in Windwail Highland, Mondstadt.

Gilded Dreams

Another solid choice for Yaoyao is the Gilded Dreams artifact set. These artifacts are focused on elemental abilities, which means that they will build the power and effectiveness of elemental reactions that are created involving Yaoyao.

The two-piece Gilded Dreams set increases elemental mastery by 80. The four-piece set grants different unique buffs following within eight seconds of an elemental reaction being activated. These buffs are:

An attack increase of 14 percent for every character on the team that is the same elemental type as the equipping character. For Yaoyao, this means any character that also wields a Dendro Vision such as Alhaitham who is an excellent teammate for her.

An elemental mastery increase of 50 for every character on the team that is a different element from the equipping character. For Yaoyao, this means any character that does not wield a Dendro Vision.

These unique buffs can be counted on up to three characters, which means that each of Yaoyao’s teammates will be taken into consideration. The buffs granted by the four-piece artifact set can be activated once every eight seconds. These effects may also occur even when Yaoyao is not actively dishing out damage on the battlefield.

Players can obtain the Gilded Dreams artifact set from the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, which is located in Avidya Forest, Sumeru.

While full four-piece artifact sets can be a powerful option, many players might instead like to mix and match between two different artifact sets. To do this, all players need to do is equip two pieces of one artifact set and two pieces of another.

Because every character can have a total of five artifacts equipped on them, the final artifact within a mix-and-match combo can be any kind. Players should thus simply seek an artifact that will bolster Yaoyao’s skillset regardless of what kind it is since a singular artifact will not grant any distinctive buffs.

Some of the best artifact set combinations that players can utilize on Yaoyao are:

Two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and two-piece Deepwood Memories

Two-piece Maiden Beloved and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece Deepwood Memories and two-piece Maiden Beloved

Two-piece Flower of Paradise Lost and two-piece Deepwood Memories

Two-piece Gilded Dreams and two-piece Deepwood Memories

Two-piece Gilded Dreams and two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Two-piece Madien Beloved and two-piece Gilded Dreams

The four-star Dendro Polearm character Yaoyao will make her debut run as a featured five-star character from Jan. 18 to Feb. 9 during the first half of the Version 3.4 update. She will be available with an increased drop rate on both the five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham’s debut “Caution in Confidence” banner and the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao’s rerun “Invitation to Mundane Life” banner.

Any player that is hoping to add the first Dendro healer and first Dendro polearm character in Genshin to their team should be sure to wish on her during her initial debut run. Once Yaoyao’s first banner run has come to an end she will then move into the massive pool of attainable four-star characters, which is currently a pool of over 30 characters, and she will become much more difficult to obtain.