Although the Dendro region of Sumeru launched back in August 2022, players have so far only had three Dendro characters to recruit plus the Traveler who can switch between elements. Luckily, another Dendro character is finally arriving as Alhaitham makes his way to Teyvat as a recruitable character at last.

Alhaitham’s arrival is quite exciting, but it also means that characters will need to carefully consider the best way to build him including equipping him with the best weapon possible, ensuring he has the right artifacts, and constructing a team built around his skillset.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Alhaitham Farming Guide: Best ways to farm Alhaitham level up, talent, and ascension materials for Genshin Impact 3.4

The team that Alhaitham is on will drastically alter how the Dendro character performs. Thus, players will want to consider their options carefully and ensure they understand the Sumeru character’s skillset so that they maximize his potential.

The best Alhaitham team in Genshin Impact

Some Genshin characters can be built for a variety of roles because their unique skillsets allow them to function in a variety of ways. Other characters only excel at one role and will struggle to perform in any other role outside of the one that they were created for.

Alhaitham is a character of the latter. He is a brutal primary damage-dealing force capable of performing powerfully when he is built specifically for this role and when the entirety of the team composition he is situated in is built around his skillset.

Image via miHoYo

How to create a good team comp for Alhaitham

Creating a solid team lineup will always follow the same general format except for a select few characters that have unique needs. Alhaitham is a normal character which means that a powerful team lineup for him will meet the following criteria.

The first member of the team will be Alhaitham himself. His skillset depends on him being the primary damage-dealing force which means that players will want to spend the majority of their time fighting on the battlefield as the Dendro character.

The second member of the team should be a secondary damage-dealing unit. This character should be a different element from Alhaitham, which means any element other than Dendro, to capitalize on elemental reactions. The second team member should also be a character capable of filling in the time between Alhaitham’s cooldowns.

The third member of the team should be some kind of support character. A Dendro support character is the strongest option for Alhaitham.

The fourth and final member of the team can be any kind of character but should be one that fills in whatever the team is lacking. Generally, this character will be a healer, shielder, or buffer of some kind.

Alhaitham is a powerful character, but he is not one that is really versatile, meaning any team that will be successful with the Dendro character will want to stick to this format.

Image via miHoYo

The five best Alhaitham team compositions in Genshin Impact

There is a wide variety of characters that will perform well alongside Alhaitham, but some of the best characters that players can place alongside him are:

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Dendro Polearm character Yaoyao

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling

For the most powerful and effective results, players will generally want to build a team with Dendro and Electro characters on it. With the best characters to pair with Alhaitham in mind, here are five of the strongest team compositions that players can make.

1) Alhaitham, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Kuki Shinobu

A perfect balance between Dendro and Electro is present in this team lineup. Alhaitham functions as the primary damage dealer, Raiden Shogun and Nahida both work as secondary damage dealers and support, and Kuki Shinobu serves as an Electro healer and secondary Electro applicator.

Raiden Shogun is perhaps the best Electro secondary damage dealer for Alhaitham because she is an overall incredible asset to any team and is capable of applying Electro even when she’s off the battlefield. Quick and efficient energy recharge is immensely important for Alhaitham’s skillset and Raiden Shogun is one of the best units for helping bolster this area.

Image via miHoYo

Nahida is Genshin’s best Dendro character thus far and is immensely versatile in battle. She is a strong damage-dealing and supporting force to accompany Alhaitham and help amplify his skillset.

Kuki Shinobu heals the team and helps apply more Electro. Players could also swap Kuki Shinobu out for Yaoyao because she is a Dendro healer, but an even split between Dendro and Electro characters will be more effective.

2) Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Nahida, and Zhongli

This team lineup is quite solid and focuses entirely on Dendro and Electro. With this lineup, Alhaitham functions as the main damage dealer, Yae Miko is the secondary damage dealer, Nahida works as support but can also dish out damage during Alhaitham’s cooldowns if needed, and Zhongli works as a shielding and support force that prioritizes protecting and supporting the rest of the team.

When Dendro and Electro meet, the Catalyze set of elemental reactions takes place. This includes Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread, which is what this lineup is focused on.

This is one of the best team compositions that players can make, but it can also be a rather difficult team to construct since it is composed of four five-star characters. Thus, players can make some substitutions if needed like swapping Yae Miko for Fischl or Zhongli for Kuki Shinobu. The results of these substitutions won’t be nearly as powerful or effective but are decent options for players looking to focus on the Catalyze set of elemental reactions.

3) Alhaitham, Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This team composition focuses on Dendro, Electro, and Hydro. Raiden Shogun returns to fight with Alhaitham again in this lineup because she is one of Genshin’s best characters and amplifies his skillset extremely well.

Raiden Shogun and Yelan both work in secondary damage dealing and support capacity. Both characters excel in both roles which easily allows players to utilize them as both. Lastly, Kokomi functions as a powerful healer keeping the rest of the team strong and also applying more Hydro when needed.

Image via miHoYo

When Dendro meets Hydro, Bloom occurs which then creates Dendro cores. These cores must then be activated by Pyro or in the case of this team Electro to activate Hyperbloom.

Players can make a few substitutions on this team if needed. Raiden Shogun, Yelan, and Kokomi can be swapped for characters like Kuki Shinobu, Xinqiu, Fischl, and Barbara if needed as long as players ensure they have at least one Electro and one Hydro character. It’s also important to ensure that at least one Hydro character is capable of functioning as a secondary damage dealer to ensure that there is enough Hydro application going around.

4) Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Raiden Shogun, and Yaoyao

This lineup is one of the most doable for any Genshin player who successfully obtains Alhaitham because Yaoyao is on the same banner as him which means players should at least have half of this team ready to go. Xinqiu is a four-star unit which makes him a character most Genshin players already have or can easily obtain. This just leaves Raiden Shogun as a difficult unit to obtain but she can also be replaced by another Electro character like Fischl or Kuki Shinobu for less powerful but still decent results.

Players will primarily be focused on Hyperbloom with this team composition. Alhaitham and Xinqiu will work together to activate Bloom and produce Dendro cores that will then be triggered by Raiden Shogun to commence Hyperbloom.

Image via miHoYo

Alhaitham will be the primary damage dealer out on the battlefield most frequently and Xingqiu will step in between his cooldowns as a phenomenal Hydro applicator. Raiden Shogun also works in a secondary damage-dealing capacity and should be deployed equally as frequently as Xingqiu.

The final member of this team is Yaoyao who grants Dendro elemental resonance with her and Alhaitham’s presence combined and serves as a Dendro healer. She works as a support unit there to bolster and protect her teammates.

5) Alhaitham, Xiangling, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kaedehara Kazuha

This team brings together four different elements to offer players a variety of elemental reaction options. Alhaitham brings Dendro, Xiangling brings Pyro, Sangonomiya Kokomi brings Hydro, and Kaedehara Kazuha brings Anemo.

Players can activate Bloom with Dendro and Hydro, inflict Pyro on the Dendro cores created by Bloom to trigger Burgeon, swirl Anemo with Pyro or Hydro, and Hydro and Pyro can activate Vaporize, and Pyro can be applied to something already afflicted with Dendro separately from the Dendro cores to trigger Burning. This team is an elemental reaction powerhouse capable of dealing brutal damage in a variety of different ways.

Image via miHoYo

Xiangling is an excellent supporting secondary damage dealer for Alhaitham due to her incredibly consistent Pyro application. She is also a character that any Genshin player can easily obtain.

Kokomi and Kazuha are both five-star characters and thus more difficult to obtain but are among Genshin’s best characters and thus worth the effort. Kokomi’s impressive healing and Hydro skillset excel alongside Alhaitham. While Kazuha cannot Swirl with the Dendro element, he is still capable of Swirling other elements and is an excellent supporting unit for Alhaitham due to his battery-like energy-recharging abilities.