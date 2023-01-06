Best weapons for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

The newest and final playable element in Genshin Impact is Dendro, which arrives in the Version 3.0 Sumeru update after being the singular unplayable element since the game launched.

The Dendro element has quickly become a favorite among players and the third five-star Dendro character, Alhaitham, will soon be making his way to Teyvat as a recruitable force. This means that any Traveler hoping to add him to their roster will want to ensure that they have a weapon ready to go with him.

Alhaitham was first leaked quite some time ago in July 2022 when he surfaced in a massive Sumeru leak alongside a cast of many other characters. Since then, players have been unable to obtain the Dendro sword character but have come across him a few times in the main Sumeru storyline.

After waiting for quite some time, Alhaitham’s official Genshin debut is set to occur in the Version 3.4 update. Players planning to obtain the five-star Dendro character will want to prepare a weapon ahead of time to suit him or be ready to spend Primogems to obtain one.

What’s the best weapon for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Alhaitham’s skillset and elemental abilities are meant to support him in a primary damage-dealing role because they require him to regularly be on the battlefield. Thus, players will want a weapon that builds damage output in a variety of ways, such as through critical rate, attack, damage, elemental abilities, critical damage, and elemental mastery.

Best five-star swords for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

The skillset of any five-star character is always best enhanced by a five-star weapon to match it. Players should work toward obtaining a five-star sword for the Dendro character if they do not already have one.

Light of Foliar Incision

Every five-star character usually arrives with a five-star weapon designed specifically for them. These weapons are generally the best option for the character, but they can be difficult to obtain since they run on a separate banner during the same time period as the featured character which means that players likely won’t have enough Primogems to obtain both.

Five-star characters are always the main priority, but if you are also able to obtain their five-star weapon then you will see immensely powerful results. Alhaitham’s signature weapon might be one of the best swords that Genshin has released due to its focus on critical rate and elemental abilities.

The “Whitemoon Bristle” ability of this weapon increases critical rate by four percent. When a normal attack deals elemental damage against a foe, this weapon will then grant the Foliar Incision effect. This effect then increases the damage dealt by normal attacks and elemental skills by 120 percent of elemental mastery.

Light of Foliar Incision’s effect will last 28 damage instances or 12 seconds. The Foliar Incision effect can be activated once every 12 seconds.

The buildable statistic of this weapon is also critical damage, which is excellent for building Alhaitham’s primary damage-dealing abilities.

Primordial Jade Cutter

One of Genshin’s best and most versatile five-star swords is the Primordial Jade Cutter. This weapon has the “Protector’s Virtue” ability that increases health points by 20 percent.

This weapon utilizes the wielder’s health points to then grant an attack bonus based on 1.2 percent of their maximum health points. Health is rarely at the focus of any Genshin character build, but decent health is always key to keeping characters alive and able to perform on the battlefield, which makes this weapon’s utilization of health as a tool to increase damage output a win-win all around.

Primordial Jade Cutter also has buildable critical rate as its secondary statistic which makes it an overall excellent weapon for a primary damage-dealing character like Alhaitham.

Freedom-Sworn

Another excellent choice for Alhaitham is the five-star Freedom-Sworn sword. This weapon has the special “Revolutionary Chorale” ability that increases damage by 10 percent.

When the wielder of this weapon successfully triggers an elemental reaction they will then gain a Sigil of Rebellion. A new Sigil of Rebellion can be gained once every 0.5 seconds regardless of whether the wielder of this weapon is on the battlefield.

Once two Sigils of Rebellion have been obtained, they will then be consumed to grant the “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect on all party members for 12 seconds. This effect increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16 percent and also raises general attack by 20 percent.

After the “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect has been activated, no new Sigils of Rebellion can be gained for 20 seconds. This weapon has a buildable elemental mastery statistic which is critical for building Alhaitham because it will better allow him to help execute powerful elemental reactions.

While Freedom-Sworn is a powerful choice, it also does not come with any critical statistics, which will make this area a more difficult one to build. It is still worth utilizing as long as players focus on building critical rate and critical damage through the artifacts that they equip the Dendro character with.

Mistsplitter Reforged

This weapon focuses on elemental abilities and critical damage which makes it a strong choice for Alhaitham. The “Mistsplitter’s Edge” effect grants a 12 percent elemental damage bonus for all elements and also grants the Mistsplitter’s Emblem.

Mistsplitter’s Emblem grants varying amounts of bonus elemental damage depending on what stack level it is at.

With one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem obtained, the wielder receives an eight percent elemental damage bonus.

With two stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem obtained, the wielder receives a 16 percent elemental damage bonus.

With three stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem obtained, the wielder receives a 28 percent elemental damage bonus.

Players can gain a stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in a few ways.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be gained when a normal attack deals elemental damage. This stack will last for five seconds.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be gained when an elemental burst is utilized. This stack will last for 10 seconds.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem can be gained when the wielder’s energy is less than 100 percent. This stack will last until your energy is full.

In addition to all of Mistsplitter Reforged’s impressive effects, this weapon also comes with buildable critical damage that will grant powerful effects once leveled up and is thus an overall excellent choice for the Dendro character.

Skyward Blade

The Skyward weapon set is a reliable and powerful choice for almost every Genshin character. The “Sky-Piercing Fang” ability of the Skyward Blade sword increases critical rate by four percent. When an elemental burst is utilized, Skypiercing Might is gained, which then increases movement speed and attack speed by 10 percent.

This effect also causes normal and charged attack hits to dish out further damage that is equal to 20 percent of attack. Skypiercing Might will last for a total of 12 seconds.

Skyward Blade comes with buildable energy recharge to increase the frequency at which Alhaitham can perform his elemental abilities.

Best four-star swords for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Four-star weapons should generally function as a placeholder only equipped to a character until players are able to obtain a better five-star option instead.

Xiphos’ Moonlight

One of the best four-star swords around is Xiphos’ Moonlight, which players have also seen Alhaitham himself wield in some promotional material. The “Jinni’s Whisper” ability of this weapon will grant 0.036 percent energy recharge for every point of elemental mastery that the equipping character possesses for 12 seconds. This ability will activate once every 10 seconds.

All party members also experience 30 percent of this buff’s benefits during this ability’s duration. This ability may activate even when the character that it is equipped to is not active on the battlefield and can stack with multiple characters wielding this same weapon.

The buildable secondary statistic of this weapon is elemental mastery, which is a key component to ensuring Alhaitham’s skillset is as effective as possible.

The Black Sword

The “Justice” ability of this weapon increases the damage of normal and charged attacks by 20 percent. It also regenerates 60 percent of attack as health points whenever a normal or charged attack successfully strikes a critical hit.

The Black Sword’s special “Justice” ability can occur once every five seconds. This weapon has buildable critical rate and is thus another excellent choice for the Dendro character.

Sapwood Blade

Players who are planning to focus on Dendro elemental reactions will find that the Sapwood Blade is a powerful option for Alhaitham. The “Forest Sanctuary” ability of this weapon will spawn a Leaf of Consciousness near the active character for 10 seconds after Quicken, Burning, Hyperbloom, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, or Burgeon has been activated.

When a Leaf of Consciousness is then picked up it will grant 60 elemental mastery for 12 seconds. One new leaf can be created every 20 seconds and the “Forest Sanctuary” effect can be activated whether or not the wielder of this weapon is on the battlefield.

Sapwood Blade’s secondary statistic is energy recharge, which will help ensure that Alhaitham can utilize his powerful elemental abilities much more frequently.