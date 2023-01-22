Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG character card tier list

Although Genshin Impact’s new Genius Invokation TCG game mode has lots for players to delve into and learn, some parts of the game will still feel quite familiar to players. One such aspect is character cards because they function very similarly to playable characters in Teyvat, with some being rather lackluster and others being the best character cards that players can utilize.

The roster of character cards in Genshin is currently somewhat limited and only includes a select group of characters that players know, plus some unexpected foes that players can recruit for the first time. While the current number of cards is small, the roster of character cards is sure to expand in the future which will lead to the arrival of more powerful cards for players to test out.

Images via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Related: Genius Invokation TCG deck tier list: All the best decks in Genshin Impact’s TCG

Any Genshin player looking to win matches of Genius Invokation TCG will want to create their deck lineup carefully, with the most important aspect being choosing the best characters and the right ones to pair together.

What are character cards in Genius Invokation TCG?

Just as characters are the primary focus of gameplay around Teyvat, so too are character cards the primary focus of Genius Invokation TCG because they are always at the center of the action and gameplay.

All gameplay within Genius Invokation TCG is built around the character cards at the center of it. Thus, choosing the right cards and always working towards attaining more cards in Genius Invokation TCG is quite important for any Genshin player looking to perfect their skills within the card dueling game.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin’s card game mode comes with a lot of complex rules and functions, so before players delve into figuring out which character cards they want for their deck, they’ll want to make sure they have a solid grasp on how Genius Invokation TCG is played. Once Travelers feel like they understand the game fairly well, they should then have a solid idea of how character cards work and why they are so important.

Before a game can begin, both players must have three character cards ready to go on any given deck for any given game. They then must select one to start as the active character, but can switch to either of the other two characters or back to the original starting one as needed.

Genius Invokation TCG character card tier list in Genshin Impact

Most character cards in Genius Invokation TCG feature playable characters that Travelers can recruit to their actual team roster, but a few of them also feature foes that players have encountered around Teyvat. The best cards in Genius Invokation TCG thus far are all mostly playable character cards but this could change in the future as more cards for players to collect are released.

Image via miHoYo

While five-star characters always exceed four-star characters in Genshin’s regular gameplay and certain characters are well-known for being better than others, this mindset does not apply to Genius Invokation TCG. Players may be surprised to discover which characters excel above the rest in this game mode and should not think about them in terms of how they perform outside of Genius Invokation TCG.

SS-tier cards in Genius Invokation TCG

The best cards in TCG that will always perform incredibly well are:

Keqing: One of Genius Invokation TCG’s most efficient damage-dealing cards is Keqing. She can consistently dish out quick damage against the entire opposing team and her elemental burst has perhaps the best area-of-effect damage within the card game.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Ganyu: The Ganyu Genius Invokation TCG card is another one of the best cards players can utilize to deal damage against their opponent. Her elemental burst dishes out piercing damage against all of her foe’s characters and her summon can do this too. She excels at dealing strong area-of-effect damage against the opponent’s team and is an overall powerful force with a variety of attack types.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Fatui Pyro Agent: Although the Fatui Pyro Agent is usually a foe that players have to face, in Genius Invokation TCG they are a card that players can utilize to see success in battle and one of the best character cards yet. This character has the special stealth ability and perhaps the best balance of cost-to-damage output ratio, making this easily one of the best cards that players can utilize in battle.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Mona: Just as she works in regular Genshin gameplay, so too does Mona shine as a supporting character in Genius Invokation TCG. Her passive ability allows players to switch to another character as a fast action rather than a combat action which is quite useful. Mona’s Hydro damage is solid, she can also double her teammate’s damage through her elemental burst, and she makes Hydro application for the Frozen elemental reaction easy.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Kamisato Ayaka: The Cryo Inazuman character remains one of Genshin’s best both outside of Genius Invokation TCG and within it. Her Cryo application is consistent and powerful which makes triggering Cryo elemental reactions a breeze.

Screengrab via miHoYo

S-tier cards in Genius Invokation TCG

All cards in S-tier are still immensely powerful options that will perform above average. These cards are:

Yoimiya: The Pyro Archer is an efficient and quick damage-dealing force. When paired with a character whose normal attack deals elemental damage, she is an immensely impressive unit.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Fischl: Fisch’s Oz summon is one of the better summons within Genius Invokation TCG and makes her a top-tier character card choice.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Collei: Dendro elemental reactions are quite strong and Collei is currently one of only a few ways to get them in Genius Invokation TCG. Collei makes setting up and dishing out Dendro elemental reactions easy and is quite powerful because of this.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Xingqiu: One of Genshin’s best Hydro applicators retains his impressive supporting skillset in Genius Invokation TCG. Xingqiu helps his teammates activate elemental reactions and can also reduce the amount of incoming damage through his elemental skill.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Xiangling: The Pyro chef is an excellent supporting unit in Genius Invokation TCG and is one of the best Pyro characters in the card game thus far. She’s great for setting up elemental reactions and a consistent Pyro applicator all around.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Chongyun: The Cryo character excels at constantly adding his element into the mix which makes him a solid card for many deck lineups.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Bennett: The Pyro characters’ widely renowned support skillset maintains its power in the card dueling game. His elemental burst is immensely powerful, fairly cheap, and he can also grant some solid healing through it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Maguu Kenki: This card is a great choice for players seeking a character that wields two elements. Maguu Kenki has both Anemo and Cryo abilities which makes this a very versatile card.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Klee: One of TCG’s newest cards is Klee and she is an overall solid Pyro force. She works best when placed on a team focused on elemental reactions like Vaporize.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Beidou: Another fairly new addition to Genshin is the captain of the Crux’s TCG card. Just like Klee, Beidou is a solid card but should also be carefully crafted into a deck rather than thrown into an existing lineup.

Screengrab via miHoYo

A-tier cards in Genius Invokation TCG

The cards that fall in A-tier are powerful but not over-the-top impressive like those ranked higher. These cards are:

Sucrose: The Swirl elemental reaction is one of the easier to create and Sucrose breezes her way through any Genius Invokation TCG duel with ease. Her elemental skill can mess up opponents as it forces them to switch active characters and can cause quite a bit of mayhem. Sucrose’s overall Anemo damage and application are extremely consistent and powerful which makes her a great recruit for any Genius Invokation TCG deck.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Noelle: While shielding and healing aren’t at the core of TCG’s gameplay, Noelle can not only provide shields and healing but also excels at dishing out damage. This makes her a versatile card that will fit nicely in many deck lineups.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Kaeya: While the Kaeya card is fairly easy to utilize, it doesn’t quite have as much power as other cards ranked higher on this list. However, it is an easy-to-manage card and is especially strong for players just starting out in TCG.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Diluc: The Mondtsadt character has a rather high cost but is quite effective at dishing out powerful Pyro damage.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Rhodeia of Loch: The Rhodeia of Loch will only really feel strong when placed alongside other characters that can also perform powerful summons. If you’re looking to craft a summon-centered team, then the Rhodeia of Loch is a solid choice.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Ningguang: The Geo character is good at reducing the incoming damage from the other player and deals solid damage.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Diona: The Cryo character has a fairly versatile and flexible skillset that allows her to shield, heal, and inflict decent Cryo damage.

Screengrab via miHoYo

B-tier cards in Genius Invokation TCG

No character card in Genshin’s TCG is necessarily bad because the right deck surrounding any card will help it see success. However, certain cards simply require more work than they are worth due to their small damage output and effectiveness. These cards are:

Cyno: The Electro character from Sumeru has a rather high-cost skillset that will feel like far more work than it is worth.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Jean: While Jean’s support skillset is solid and her elemental burst provides impressive healing, players are much better off with other more dynamic support units ranked higher on this list.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Razor: The Electro character is a solid recruit but there are other Electro character cards that perform far more efficiently.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Barbara: Barbara’s skillset is too focused on healing and the healing that she does provide is fairly low. Her healing is pretty consistent though, and she might work well for players that are struggling to keep their characters alive.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Jadeplume Terrorshroom: This is one of only a few Dendro cards, but is outperformed easily by Collei. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom card has a long build-up time but does reward that time with solid damage.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Mirror Maiden: The Mirror Maiden’s elemental burst is fairly low cost but her overall Hydro skillset is measly in comparison to other character cards of the same element.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Stonehide Lawachurl: This card deals no elemental damage which is at the very core of the best way to see success in TCG. Elemental reactions are immensely powerful and important in the card game which makes this perhaps the worst card of all.

Screengrab via miHoYo

MiHoYo is continuously expanding upon Genius Invokation TCG which means new character cards will arrive in the future. Thus, this tier list will be updated when new cards are added or as the abilities of existing character cards are changed.