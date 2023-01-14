The first ever Dendro Polearm character is the four-star character Yaoyao whose debut is finally happening in the Version 3.4 update of Genshin Impact after first being leaked back in 2020. Now that she is at long last joining the world of Teyvat as a playable character, Travelers will need to equip the Dendro support character with the best weapon possible to amplify her skillset.

Yaoyao has been quite an icon in the Genshin community since she first leaked in 2020 just around a month after the game itself had officially launched. Since then, players have eagerly been waiting for the opportunity to add her to their team and it is only now, after years of waiting, that Yaoyao is finally becoming playable.

The Dendro character used to be the four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling’s junior disciple and worked with the same martial arts instructor. Now, she serves as an assistant for the five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu.

Yaoyao is not only the first Dendro Polearm character to be released but is also Genshin’s very first Dendro healer. This means that among the roster of playable healers in Genshin, there is now at least one character of each element type.

Support characters are a key aspect of any Genshin team’s success and Yaoyao is one of the very few Dendro support characters released thus far. This makes her an immensely valuable asset for many team compositions including those that feature the five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham.

Whether you’re looking to utilize Yaoyao’s impressive healing skillset or simply want to add Dendro to your team lineup, you’ll need to equip her with a powerful polearm.

What’s the best weapon for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact?

The Dendro character from Liyue functions as a supporting unit. Both her elemental skill and elemental burst will behave differently depending on the health points of her teammates and can be utilized to other heal her team or attack foes.

Generally, players will want to seek weapons focused on health points, elemental mastery, and energy recharge. Critical rate, critical damage, and attack are also important but not quite as high of a priority as the other statistics since Yaoyao is a support unit.

Best five-star polearms for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao is a four-star character which means that equipping her with a five-star weapon is a great way to make her perform more efficiently.

Staff Of Homa

One of the best weapons that players can equip Yaoyao with is the Staff of Homa. The “Reckless Cinnabar” ability of this weapon increases the wielder’s health points by 20 percent. It also grants an attack bonus that is based on 0.8 percent of the equipping characters’ maximum health points.

When the wielder of this polearm drops below 50 percent of their total health points then Staff of Homa increases the attack bonus by one percent of the equipping characters’ maximum health points. This weapon is an excellent choice for Yaoyao because it grants her more health that then helps her improve her healing and thus helps to bolster her healing and support skillset.

The Staff of Homa comes with buildable critical damage. This isn’t the best buildable statistic for Yaoyao since she is meant to function in more of a support capacity but is still a solid option since critical damage is never bad and thanks to this weapon’s abilities outside of this.

Engulfing Lightning

The “Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove” ability of Engulfing Lightning increases attack by 28 percent of energy recharge over the baseline of 100 percent. Players can gain up to 80 percent bonus attack through this ability.

This polearm also grants 30 percent energy recharge increase for 12 seconds after an elemental burst has been utilized. The secondary statistic of Engulfing Lightning is energy recharge which is one of the best statistics for building Yaoyao’s support capacity.

Calamity Queller

Calamity Queller’s “Extinguishing Precept” ability grants a 12 percent all elemental damage bonus. When an elemental skill has been utilized then Consummation will be activated for 20 seconds afterward.

Consummation continuously increases attack by 3.2 percent per second until the total time duration of 20 seconds has come to an end. This can stack up to six times and when the wielder of this weapon is off of the battlefield Consummation’s attack bonus will be doubled.

The Calamity Queller polearm comes with attack as its secondary statistic. While this is not the best possible statistic for Yaoyao, it is still an important one to build and the rest of Calamity Queller’s skillset functions well for the Dendro character.

Skyward Spine

While the abilities of Skyward Spine aren’t the best for Yaoyao’s role as a support unit, the energy recharge it supplies is a massive asset. The Skyward Spine polearm is also one of the easier five-star weapons to attain since the Skyward weapon set is a staple on Genshin’s wish banners.

The “Black Wing” ability of this weapon increases critical rate by eight percent and normal attack speed by 12 percent. Normal and charged attack hits on an enemy also have a 50 percent chance of summoning a vacuum blade that dishes out 40 percent of attack as damage within the surrounding small area of effect. This ability can take place once every two seconds.

Skyward Spine has buildable energy recharge which is the best aspect of this weapon for building Yaoyao.

Best four-star polearms for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

While five-star weapons are always going to outperform four-star weapons, the latter is much easier to attain and build. Yaoyao has quite a variety of powerful four-star polearms that she can wield.

Favonius Lance

One of the strongest four-star options for Yaoyao is the Favonius Lance. The “Windfall” ability of this weapon causes critical hits to have a 60 percent chance of generating a few elemental particles. These elemental particles will then regenerate six energy for the equipping character. This ability can occur once every 12 seconds.

Because Yaoyao will function as a support unit within any given team composition, the buildable secondary statistic of energy recharge on this weapon is excellent for her skillset. This allows her to generate more energy for her team.

Kitain Cross Spear

The “Samurai Conduct” ability of the Kitain Cross Spear increases elemental skill damage by six percent. When an elemental skill strikes an enemy the wielder of this weapon will then consume three energy to regenerate three energy every two seconds for the next six seconds.

The effects of this weapon can only take place once every 10 seconds. The abilities of the Kitain Cross Spear can occur even when the wielder of this weapon is not on the battlefield.

The Kitain Cross Spear has buildable elemental mastery which is a decent statistic for Yaoyao to have since it will increase the effectiveness of Dendro elemental reactions that she is involved in.

Moonpiercer

The Moonpiercer polearm is built around Dendro elemental reactions. With the “Stillwood Moonshadow” ability of this weapon, when Quicken, Spread, Burning, Burgeon, Aggravate, Bloom, or Hyperbloom is activated then one Leaf of Revival will be created. The Leaf of Revival will appear nearby the character and can be picked up to grant an attack increase of 16 percent for 12 seconds.

One new Leaf of Revival can be created every 20 seconds. The effects of Moonpiercier can occur even when the wielder of this weapon is not on the battlefield.

Moonpiercer also comes with buildable elemental mastery as its secondary statistic. Because elemental mastery increases the effectiveness of elemental reactions and this weapon itself is built around them, this is a solid option for players planning to focus Yaoyao’s skillset on Dendro elemental reactions.

The Catch

Many within the Genshin community believe that The Catch is one of the best polearms that has been released thus far and it is a solid option for Yaoyao. The “Shanty” ability increases elemental burst damage by 16 percent and elemental burst critical rate by six percent.

The Catch has buildable energy recharge that will increase when the weapon is ascended. This ensures that Yaoyao is able to be a more efficient support unit for her team.

Genshin’s first-ever Dendro Polearm character and first-ever Dendro healer will be available for the first half of the Version 3.4 update. Yaoyao will run as a featured four-star character with an increased drop rate on both the five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham’s “Caution in Confidence” debut banner and the five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao’s “Invitation to the Mundane Life” rerun banner.

Players will also be able to recruit the Dendro character by completing many activities during the Version 3.4 run on Liyue’s Lantern Rite event. Once Yaoyao’s initial debut run has come to an end she will then move into the pool of five-star characters. This means that she will become rather difficult to obtain and that any player who wishes to recruit her should do so during the first half of the Version 3.4 update.