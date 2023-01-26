Here are the best artifacts for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

You can use the four-piece sets or combine two different sets.

Yun Jin is a Geo character from Genshin Impact that can use amaze people with her opera performances as well as with her polearm skills.

This four-star character can be played as a normal attack DPS or a burst support role in your team. We’ll present the best options to use as Yun Jin’s artifacts.

What are the best artifacts for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact?

The best way to take advantage of Yun Jin’s talents re to focus on boosting her energy recharge and defense stats. To do that, you can use the pieces from either the Husk of Opulent Dreams, Noblesse Oblige, or Archaic Petra sets.

The optimal option is to get the four-piece bonus from the Husk of Opulent Dreams set. But getting the four pieces can be difficult and wearing so you can combine Husk’s two pieces with the other two artifact pieces from different sets.

The Noblesse Oblige two-piece bonus is a great option to use with Husk of Opulent Dreams if no other member of your party is using it. A great artifact set that is worth mentioning is the Emblem of the Severed Fate to get the energy recharge with its two-piece bonus, even though the four-piece set isn’t as compatible with Yun Jin.

The four-piece Archaic Petra set can be equipped for a support build and focus on normal attack. The catch with this artifact set is that Yun Jin must be the character to get the Elemental Shard, otherwise, the bonus won’t activate. Using this set might be a bit difficult to use because of that.

All artifact pieces can be obtained after clearing different Domains. The Husk of Opulent Dreams set is found in the Slumbering Court Domain, located in the Seireai Island in the Inazuma region.

You’ll have to go to the Liyue region for the other two sets. The Noblesse Oblige set is available in the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain north of Mt. Aocang and The Archaic Petra artifacts are available in the Domain of Guyun, which is inside the Guyun Stone Forest.

Slumbering Court Domain (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Domain of Guyun (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Husk of Opulent Dreams set

Two-piece bonus: Defense increased by 30 percent.

Four-piece bonus: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains one stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3 seconds. When off the field, the character gains one stack every three seconds. Curiosity can stack up to four times, each providing 6 percent DEF and a 6-percent Geo DMG Bonus. When six seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, one stack is lost.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Husk of Opulent Dreams set that you can use with Yun Jin:

Flower of Life: Bloom Times

Bloom Times Plume of Death: Plume of Luxury

Plume of Luxury Sands of Eon: Song of Life

Song of Life Goblet of Eonothem: Calabash of Awakening

Calabash of Awakening Circlet of Logos: Skeletal Hat

Noblesse Oblige set

Two-piece bonus: Elemental Burst DMG +20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Noblesse Oblige set that you can use with Yun Jin:

Flower of Life: Royal Flora

Royal Flora Plume of Death: Royal Plume

Royal Plume Sands of Eon: Royal Pocket Watch

Royal Pocket Watch Goblet of Eonothem: Royal Silver Urn

Royal Silver Urn Circlet of Logos: Royal Masque

Archaic Petra set

Two-piece bonus: Geo DMG Bonus increased by 15 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain 35 percent DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10 seconds. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Archaic Petra set that you can use with Yun Jin: