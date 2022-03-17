Best Beidou build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, ascension materials, and more

Players can choose from a vast amount of powerful characters with different weapons and elemental powers in Genshin Impact with one of the most powerful types being Claymore users.

There are currently only three five-star Claymore characters in the game: two of them, Eula and Arataki Itto, are special event wish characters that are hard to come by, while Diluc is available in all wishes. While is it possible to make characters other than Claymores your main DPS, it is really difficult to see the same high numbers that Claymores can get you with any other weapon user.

This means that turning to a four-star Claymore user is the way to go until you get lucky enough to pull one of the rare five-star Claymore characters. Most four-star Claymore characters can be built up to be quite powerful and four-star Electro character Beidou is one of the best options because she deals a lot of Electro damage, wields a powerful Claymore, and is relatively easy to get. Building her up with the right equipment is essential in maximizing her potential so here is a breakdown of how to build Beidou.

Weapons

As with any character, five-star weapons are always going to be the best bet for getting the highest damage and other statistics possible. But since five-stars are hard to come by, keep in mind that many four-star options are solid choices.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Wolf’s Gravestone

This powerful five-star sword is one of the best Claymores in the game and increases Attack damage by 20 percent. When used on an opponent has less than 30 percent health, all party members’ attacks will be increased by 40 percent for the next 10 seconds. This can occur once every 30 seconds.

Skyward Pride

This five-star sword is a solid choice for any Claymore user because it increases the damage dealt by them. Skyward Pride increases all damage dealt by eight percent. After players use an Elemental Burst, a Normal Attack, or a Charged Attack and deal a hit with Skyward Pride, a vacuum blade activates that does 80 percent Attack damage for 20 seconds or eight of the vacuum blades.

Luxurious Sea-Lord

As silly as this fishy weapon looks on any character, it does have some impressive stats for a four-star Claymore. The Luxurious Sea-Lord increases Elemental Burst damage by twelve percent and when an Elemental Burst hits an opponent it summons a tornado of tuna that deals 100 percent Area of Effect Attack damage. This effect can only happen once every 15 seconds.

Prototype Archaic

A four-star that everyone can obtain by having it built through gathering materials and forging it at the Blacksmith, this Claymore has pretty impressive stats and starts with a six percent increase to Attack damage that rises each time the weapon is ascended. With every Normal and Charged Attack, this Claymore has a 50 percent chance to deal an extra 240 percent Attack damage to enemies within a small radius. This effect can occur once every 15 seconds.

Artifacts

The set of Artifacts that work best for Beidou will depend on the exact role and purpose you want for her within your team, so consider these options and make sure to try out different combinations until you get her built in the way that works best for your team. Because Beidou is a Claymore user, her base and buildable health will be lower than most other characters so look for Artifacts that have health percentage minor stats to help combat this.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Thundering Fury

This set will increase Beidou’s Electro damage against all opponents. With a two-piece set, Electro damage is increased by 15 percent. With a four-piece set, the damage of Elemental Reactions related to Electro, including Overloaded, Superconduct, and Electro-Charged is increased by 40 percent. Performing these reactions will also decrease the Elemental Burst cooldown by one second and can be activated every 0.8 seconds.

Noblesse Oblige

The Noblesse Oblige Artifact set is one of the most useful sets in Genshin Impact. This set will help Beidou and the rest of her party increase their damage output. A two-piece set will increase Elemental Burst damage by 20 percent and a four-piece set will increase all party members’ attacks by 20 percent for 12 seconds when an Elemental Burst is used.

Emblem of Severed Fate

This Artifact set focuses on Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst so that Beidou can utilize her Electro abilities more often. A two-piece set increases Energy Recharge by 20 percent. A four-piece set increases Elemental Burst damage by 25 percent of Energy Recharge and a maximum of 75 percent extra damage can be added through this.

Gladiator’s Finale

Another Artifact set that is one of the best in the game, the Gladiator’s Finale set is all about Attack damage and is perfect for increasing Beidou’s overall damage output. A two-piece of this set increases Attack by 18 percent and a four-piece set increases normal Attack damage for Claymore, Sword, and Polearm characters by 35 percent.

Ascension Materials

The materials required to ascend Beidou are fairly easy to come by and mostly require players scouring for materials or taking on enemies.

Screengrab via miHoYo

To ascend Beidou to her maximum level, players will need to gather 420,00 Mora, 46 Lightning Prism, one Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, nine Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, nine Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, six Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 168 Noctilucous Jade, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, and 36 Golden Raven Insignia. Here’s exactly how this is broken down across each Ascension level.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, three Noctilucous Jade, and three Treasure Hoarder Insignia.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, three Noctilucous Jade, and three Treasure Hoarder Insignia. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, two Lightning Prism, 10 Noctilucous Jade, and 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, two Lightning Prism, 10 Noctilucous Jade, and 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, four Lightning Prism, 20 Noctilucous Jade, and 12 Silver Raven Insignia.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, four Lightning Prism, 20 Noctilucous Jade, and 12 Silver Raven Insignia. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, eight Lightning Prism, 30 Noctilucous Jade, and 18 Silver Raven Insignia.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, eight Lightning Prism, 30 Noctilucous Jade, and 18 Silver Raven Insignia. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Lightning Prism, 45 Noctilucous Jade, and 12 Golden Raven Insignia.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Lightning Prism, 45 Noctilucous Jade, and 12 Golden Raven Insignia. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20 Lightning Prism, 60 Noctilucous Jade, and 24 Golden Raven Insignia.

Talent Materials

To upgrade each of Beidou’s talents, players will need to head to the Taishan Mansion Domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday to obtain Teachings of Gold. Players will also need to consistently take on Treasure Hoarders and Confront Stormterror at level 70 or higher.

Screengrab via miHoYo

To fully upgrade each of her individual talents, Beidou requires 1,652,500 Mora, three Teachings of Gold, 21 Guide to Gold, 38 Philosophies of Gold, six Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 22 Silver Raven Insignia, 31 Golden Raven Insignia, one Crown of Insight, and six Dvalin’s Sigh.

Beidou can be obtained through the permanent Wanderlust Invocation wish as well as all Character and Weapon Event wishes. Because of this, she is an easy character to add to your roster so go wish so that you can build this powerful Electro Claymore character and add her to your team.