Where to get Zaytun Peach in Genshin Impact

Those who travel throughout the vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact will find themselves discovering all sorts of unique resources. These various materials are designed to aid players in their journeys and help them complete various feats such as upgrading characters, crafting useful items, and cooking food to keep their health high or provide them special buffs in battle.

Cooking and eating are essential aspects of ensuring success in Genshin Impact. Players may find that their character’s health gets dangerously low in battle or that they just can’t defeat a boss they need to vanquish. This is where cooking and consuming food can truly be gameplay lifesavers.

While cooking is an important gameplay aspect, it can also be a bit time-consuming and challenging. Before they can craft the dishes that will aid their success, players must first scour the massive world of Teyvat for the necessary cooking ingredients.

One such cooking ingredient that players may find themselves needing is Zaytun Peach. This fruit can be used in recipes like Selva Salad but can’t be consumed on its own and can only be found around Sumeru.

Zaytun Peach will always be found in bunches of four growing on a bush. It is not specific to any one area of Sumeru and can be found scattered all throughout and is also obtainable through a select few other methods.

Zaytun Peach locations in Genshin Impact

Around The Palace of Alcazarzaray

One of the best spots to find Zaytun Peach is around The Palace of Alcazarzaray in Sumeru. Players can start at the area above the palace and work their way down following the marked locations below for a great farming route that will grant them over 30 Zaytun Peach in total.

Near Pardis Dhyai, Vimara Village, and Gandharva Village

Players can follow the trails around Dhyai, Vimara Village, and Gandharva Village for another solid farming route. Almost all of the Zaytun Peach in these areas are quite close to the paths, which means players won’t have to wander too far to collect them. Players who visit all of these areas will gain over 50 Zaytun Peach.

Around Devantaka Mountain

The area around Devantaka Mountain, which is notably home to a massive out-of-commission Ruin Golem, is another great spot for farming lots of Zaytun Peach at once. Players will need to navigate up and down mountains throughout this area, so it is recommended that they start up high in the northeast region and slowly work their way downward for the quickest and most efficient farming method possible.

Near Apam Woods

A few areas near Apam Woods have solid clumps of Zaytun Peach for players to gather. The area to the right of Apam Woods also has a few spots, but these are a bit more spread out and not as easy for farming. Still, those looking to gather as many Zaytun Peach as possible will want to farm from this area since it will grant them over 30 in total.

From Hamawi in Sumeru City

Players who are still seeking more of this resource can also head to Sumeru City and talk to Hamawi to purchase more Zaytun Peach. Hamawi sells a wide variety of items such as basics like Salt, Milk, Wheat, and more special ingredients like Shrimp Meat, Harra Fruit, and Zaytun Peach.

Up to 10 Zaytun Peach can be purchased from Hamawi at one time and each Zaytun Peach costs 240 Mora. Those who buy all 10 at once will thus spend 2,400 Mora. Players will then have to wait until the stock is refilled to buy more.

Grown in A Path of Value: Jade Field in Serenitea Pot

Players can also grow their very own Zaytun Peach inside of their Serenitea Pot if they have unlocked the tiny portable home system.

Zaytun Peach seeds can be purchased from Tubby and then planted in A Path of Value: Jade Field. They will take two days and 22 hours to fully grow.