Where to find Qingxin in Genshin Impact: 4 best farming routes

Qingxin aren’t the easiest world resources to collect in Genshin Impact. Players will need them to Ascend certain playable characters, such as five-star Anemo Polearm user Xiao and Cryo exorcist Shenhe.

Only characters from the Liyue region use those to Ascend, and the corresponding resources are only available in the area. As such, Qingxin is found in various parts of Liyue. You won’t likely come across them by chance, as they have specific locations.

As their item icon suggests, they are easy to spot when encountering them in the world. They have a characteristic shape, with a unique white color.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Qingxin flowers are only found on high peaks. It makes their harvest process quite long since you’ll have to glide from peak to peak to get them all. To facilitate this, you can use a gadget enhancing gliding speed, such as a Red Feather Fan. You can activate it before gliding to get a boost, and is obtained by raising your Reputation level in Inazuma.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Here are the best locations to find Qingxin, and their farming routes, to get them in the most efficient way possible.

The four best Qingxin farming routes in Genshin Impact

Collecting Qingxin can take a bit of time, and if you’re gearing up your character, it’s likely you won’t want to spend too much of your precious time on such regional resources, rather than bosses for Gems and drops.

When you’ve collected Qingxin, you won’t be able to teleport back to get more of them. This makes it challenging to collect enough to Ascend your characters in one go.

Related: How to get all Liyue Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

These regional resources respawn every two days (precisely 48 hours after harvest). If you really want to Ascend your character fast, you can ask to go to a friend’s World and take their resources, provided they don’t need them themselves.

With that in mind, here are the best locations and farming routes to collect Qingxin flowers.

The best Qingxin spot: around The Chasm

Screengrab via miHoYo

You’ll get the most Qingxin by far in this area. You can teleport north of the area in the Lumberpick Valley to arrive at the top of the area. Start the first farming route, gliding from flower to flower.

The second farming route can be ideally started in the Lost Valley Domain, but if you haven’t unlocked it yet, it can also be started from the same Teleport Waypoint on the north. Otherwise, you’ll have to climb the whole cliff from the bottom, as no other Teleport Waypoint has a high location.

Related: Where to find all Crowns of Insight in Genshin Impact

You’ll find the best spot framed in red on the map below. There, you can find four Qingxin close to each other, and you can fall down to two more. You’ll find more by following the rest of the farming route. If you don’t have time to collect all Qingxin, this is the place to go first.

The second-best spot: Huahuang Stone Forest

Screengrab via miHoYo

This is the second location with the most Qingxin to collect in Genshin Impact. Players can get them by using two farming routes. The first one can be started south of Mount Aocang. You’ll have to glide to the east a little to find the first flower.

Then, glide to the others following the order shown on the map. You can activate your Red Feather Fan for more efficiency. Some air currents can also be found to get a little bit higher.

The second farming route is even easier. Simply Teleport to Mount Hulao and look for the Qingxin on the peaks shown in white.