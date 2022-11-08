Some quests are very long to complete, so be prepared.

There are many ways to get weapons, artifacts, and other rewards to gear up your characters in Genshin Impact. One of the most efficient methods, and often overlooked, are Shrines of the Depths.

They are small square-shaped shrines that are scattered everywhere in the game’s regions and offer a one-time opportunity to get luxurious chests. But to enter the shrines, you need Shrine of the Depths keys.

In Mondstadt, the beginner region of Genshin Impact, there are nine keys and shrines to unlock. In Liyue, the second region, there are 10 of them. Here’s how to get all of the keys located in Liyue.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to get all Liyue Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

Here are all the keys and how to get them, with some indications when necessary.