There are many ways to get weapons, artifacts, and other rewards to gear up your characters in Genshin Impact. One of the most efficient methods, and often overlooked, are Shrines of the Depths.
They are small square-shaped shrines that are scattered everywhere in the game’s regions and offer a one-time opportunity to get luxurious chests. But to enter the shrines, you need Shrine of the Depths keys.
In Mondstadt, the beginner region of Genshin Impact, there are nine keys and shrines to unlock. In Liyue, the second region, there are 10 of them. Here’s how to get all of the keys located in Liyue.
How to get all Liyue Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact
Here are all the keys and how to get them, with some indications when necessary.
- Complete the “Treasure Lost, Treasure Found” quest. It’s rewarded after the second part. Here’s a guide on the questline’s last steps.
- Complete the “The Tree who Stands Alone” quest. It’s pretty straightforward.
- Complete “The Chi of Yore” quest.
- Complete the Adventure Rank Ascension 2 quest (allows you to reach an Adventure Rank higher than 35).
- Complete the Domain of Forsaken Ruins.
- Complete the Explore: Lucky Encounter in the Clouds to get the key. The recommended level is 45.
- Complete the Domain of the Wayward Path.
- Complete the Domain “Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula”.
- Complete both Explore: Voyage to the Sanguine Sky and Travels of the Moonlit Venturer to get two keys.
- The recommended levels are 60 and 70.
- It’s located in the Luthua Pool.