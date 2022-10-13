There are many ways to obtain precious rewards in Genshin Impact, from exploration to fighting. The Shrines of Depths are one ways to get high-quality rewards, but there aren’t many of them in the game.

They are small stone buildings scattered in the region with one chest inside, with access barred by an Elemental barrer.

Each region of the game has a specific number of Shrines. To open them and claim their rewards, players must use a Mondstadt Shrine of Depths Key. There are 10 keys for 10 shrines, although you can use whatever keys you have available.

To check how many keys you have, go to your Inventory and tap the bag symbol, which includes your sigils, recipes, and more. You can collect up to 10 keys in Mondstadt. Here’s how to obtain them all.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to get all Mondstadt Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

Complete the Temple of the Falcon The recommended party level is 20. It’s located east of Mondstadt’s City, northwest of Windrise.

Complete the Temple of the Wolf It’s among the first ones you’ll encounter. This one is located south of the Thousand Winds Temple, on Mondstadt’s east coast.

Complete the Temple of the Lion This one is located on the southwest of the Falcon Coast. You have to complete the last trial to get the key. It’s called Investigate: Secret Hideout. The recommended level is 30. The first challenge can be hard. Make sure to take Electro, but also Cryo and Pyro elements to eliminate the mobs in a short time.

Complete the Eagle’s Gate It’s in the furthermost east side of Mondstadt, with a trial called Explore: Fallen Fortress. The recommended level is 35.

Complete the “New Horizons of Adventure” quest It can be unlocked after completing For a Tomorrow Without Tears. To check if you have completed it, head to the Wonders of the World Achievements tab and see if you cleared the quest’s challenge. The quest unlocked Liyue’s commissions.

Three keys: complete the Adventure Rank’s First Ascension It’s a trial in the Midsummer Courtyard, East of Mondstadt and from the Starfell Lake. Be prepared, as it’s a challenging domain to complete. The recommended party level is 34.

Complete the Adventurer Handbook Chapter Four’s task: Upgrade the Statues of The Seven in Mondstadt to Lv. 6.” Chapter Five’s task: “Open 100 chests.”



To claim the Adventurer Handbook completion rewards, tap the book symbol and head to the Experience tab. You’ll have to complete every task from Chapter Four to unlock the next one.