Should you pull for Raiden Shogun or Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

The matchup for the second half of Genshin Impact’s Version 4.3 update features Raiden Shogun’s “Reign of Serenity” banner and Yoimiya’s “Tapestry of Golden Flames” banner. This means you need to decide which character to pull for.

Every banner matchup that comes along is tough to choose between, but rerun banners can be especially difficult since you are also probably debating saving for new recruits instead. This is a tricky choice and a very important one, so here’s what you need to know when deciding whether to pull for Raiden Shogun or Yoimiya in Genshin.

Should you pull for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact?

If you have any wishes at all, you should spend them on Raiden Shogun since she is well worth pulling for. Raiden Shogun is the playable version of the Electro Archon in Genshin, and her abilities certainly live up to her godly status.

What makes Raiden Shogun so impressive is her unrivaled versatility matched with a perfectly powerful skillset. Most other characters only excel in one role and sometimes are slightly decent in others too, but Raiden Shogun is capable of shining on the battlefield no matter how you use her.

She’s one of my favorite characters in all of Teyvat. Image via HoYoverse

Since I added the Electro Polearm character to my roster on one of her last banner reruns, every team I’ve used since has included her. Raiden Shogun is the one character I refuse to function without because she’s just that good.

Raiden Shogun pros and cons

Pros Immense versatility as she excels as a DPS, a secondary damage dealer, or a support unit. There is quite literally nothing she can’t do, and she performs in all roles flawlessly. Has very strong Electro application. She provides incredible energy recharge for the entire team. One of her best weapons is The Catch, which is a free-to-play friendly polearm any player can obtain. She is very easy to use for any level of player. She can be slotted into just about any team lineup easily.

Cons Can be difficult to build because she can be built in so many ways and requires many important statistics.



She’s the most powerful Archon so far. Image via HoYoverse

Should you pull for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

While Yoimiya is a decent DPS, her skillset generally isn’t powerful enough to warrant pulling for her unless you are doing so with the knowledge that she’s not one of Genshin’s best. Yoimiya is by no means a bad character, but her lack of versatility and the existence of a much more powerful Pyro DPS in Hu Tao and a much better Bow DPS in Ganyu leaves her looking very lackluster overall.

The Pyro Bow character is very fun to play, and anytime I’m running a team with Yoimiya, I’m having a blast. But I’m also struggling a lot more than I would otherwise since she’s not quite as powerful as she should be for a premium five-star recruit.

She has one of the most visually stunning skillsets. Image via HoYoverse

Yoimiya pros and cons

Pros She’s a very strong DPS capable of dealing immense damage from a safe distance away. The visuals of her skillset are incredibly unique and stunning as she incorporates fireworks into her every move. She’s fast and moves to strike and deal damage very rapidly. Her elemental burst boosts her team’s attack.

Cons She isn’t versatile and can only be a solid but not unbelievably amazing DPS. Her skillset is entirely single-target focused, so she struggles when more than one enemy is present which is a tough weakness to deal with. Outperformed by many other DPS units.



The fireworks follow her wherever she goes. Image via HoYoverse

Should you wish for Raiden Shogun or Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

You should absolutely pull for Raiden Shogun over Yoimiya in the Version 4.3 banner matchup. Raiden Shogun is one of Genshin’s best characters, and I’d argue she is even the singular best character to date, so you certainly want her on your roster if you don’t have her already.

The Electro Archon is the best of the best while Yoimiya is subpar for a character that’s meant to be a premium five-star recruit. If you really want a bow DPS, I’d recommend waiting for a Ganyu rerun as she remains the reigning bow DPS champion.

You may also consider skipping both banners if you already have Raiden Shogun and don’t want Yoimiya. There are lots of new characters like Arlecchino and Xianyun arriving in the near future, so saving up can be a good choice too.