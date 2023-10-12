Best weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is one of Genshin Impact’s most impressive damage-dealing characters despite being one of the earliest recruits released.

Even though Hu Tao starts off with pretty advanced statistics, you will still want to grant her the best build possible to truly experience everything her skillset has to offer. One of the most important aspects of building Hu Tao’s potential is ensuring she has the best weapon available to wield in battle.

What’s the best weapon for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact?

The best weapon for Hu Tao is one that builds her overall DPS abilities, which includes enhancing her attack, critical rate, health points, and critical damage. Usually, health points are not an essential component of a DPS build, but Hu Tao scales off them, which makes them one of the most important areas to build.

Hu Tao’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

Out of all the polearms available in Genshin, the Staff of Homa is the overall best choice for Hu Tao. This polearm is her signature weapon and everything about it suits her perfectly.

Signature weapons are almost always the best choice for playable characters since they are designed specially for them, but there are exceptions to this like Zhongli, so it’s always best to carefully review a character’s signature weapon before deciding to pull for it.

Even if you aren’t sure whether or not you are pulling for Hu Tao, it’s still worth trying to add the Staff of Homa to your weapon collection if you have any polearm characters you plan to use because it is one of Teyvat’s strongest weapons and possibly even the best polearm that has been released so far.

Best five-star polearms for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

The best way to maximize Hu Tao’s abilities is to grant her a five-star weapon to match them. Compared to Teyvat’s other weapon types, most polearms are immensely powerful and reliable, which makes it much easier to select a strong weapon for Hu Tao.

Hu Tao will benefit most from having the five-star Staff of Homa equipped to her.

Staff of Homa

The “Reckless Cinnabar” ability of this polearm increases health points by 20 percent, which is a powerful boost for Hu Tao since she scales off them. An attack increased based on 0.8 of the equipping recruit’s maximum health points is also activated by this weapon, which will further build Hu Tao’s DPS prowess.

While wielding this weapon, Hu Tao will receive an attack increase based on one percent of her maximum health points when she drops below 50 percent health. She has some complex health-draining abilities, so she will consistently be below 50 percent to receive this bonus quite often.

The Staff of Homa also has critical damage as a buildable statistic so you can increase the damage Hu Tao deals against her foes over time.

She has a very powerful DPS skillset. Image via miHoYo

Staff of the Scarlet Sands

With this weapon equipped, the “Heat Haze at Horizon’s End” effect grants the wielder 52 percent of their elemental mastery as bonus attack. Because of this, you’ll need to have a strong elemental mastery and elemental reaction-based build for Hu Tao if you want to truly experience this weapon’s potential.

When an elemental skill strikes enemies, Dream of the Scarlet Sands becomes activated for 10 seconds. This ability grants 28 percent of the equipping character’s elemental mastery as bonus attack and can stack up to three times.

This polearm comes with critical rate as its secondary statistic, so it’s a great choice for Hu Tao if you need to build her damage-dealing output.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear polearm is another solid choice for Hu Tao. This weapon is fairly versatile and grants the “Eagle Spear of Justice” ability.

After striking an enemy, attack is raised by 3.2 percent for six seconds. This can be activated and stacked up to a total of seven times, but it can only occur once every 0.3 seconds.

When the maximum of seven stacks has been gained, the damage dealt is raised by 12 percent. Although the attack-boosting effects of this weapon aren’t the overall best for Hu Tao, they are fairly solid and this polearm does come with buildable critical rate.

Hu Tao works as the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star polearms for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

There are quite a few solid four-star polearms Hu Tao can use, but the overall best four-star weapon for her is Deathmatch. You can only obtain this weapon from Genshin’s battle pass though, so the next best choice that is a more free-to-play friendly option is Dragon’s Bane.

Deathmatch

This polearm has critical rate you can build over time and grants the special “Gladiator” ability. When this is active, attack is raised by 16 percent and defense is increased by 16 percent whenever there are two or more foes present. If there are fewer than two enemies nearby, attack is instead raised by 24 percent.

Dragon’s Bane

You can build Hu Tao’s powerful Pyro damage with the Dragon’s Bane polearm. The “Bane of Flame and Water” effect raises the damage dealt against enemies who are inflicted by Pyro or Hydro by 20 percent.

Dragon’s Bane features elemental mastery as its secondary statistic, so you’ll benefit most from this weapon if your Hu Tao team is focused on activating elemental reactions frequently.

She’s a highly efficient Pyro applicator. Image via miHoYo

Blackcliff Pole

The Blackcliff Pole polearm is a decent option for Hu Tao, but just like the five-star Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, this weapon also focuses a bit too much on general attack to truly bolster Hu Tao in the best way possible. It’s still a solid choice if you’re struggling to obtain any of the better weapons for her though.

With the “Press the Advantage” effect, attack is raised by 12 percent for 30 seconds after vanquishing an enemy. This ability can stack up to three times with each stack being added and determined separately from the others.

The best part of this weapon for Hu Tao is that its secondary statistic is critical damage.

Ballad of the Fjords

If your Hu Tao team is heavily focused on elemental reactions, then Ballad of the Fjords is a strong option for her. You can build her critical rate through this weapon’s secondary statistic.

The “Tales of the Tundra” ability raises elemental mastery by 120 as long as there are at least three different elements present in your team lineup. Because of this, you will need to craft your Hu Tao team carefully to actually activate the effects of this weapon.

Best three-star polearms for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

There is really only one viable three-star choice for Hu Tao, which is White Tassel. Even though your three-star options are very limited, the one option you do have is a great one.

White Tassel

The “Sharp” ability of this polearm raises normal attack damage by 24 percent. This isn’t an amazing boost for Hu Tao, but White Tassel does come with buildable critical rate, so if you absolutely cannot obtain any other polearm then this one is a solid placeholder.

About the author