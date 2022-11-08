Best Yoimiya teams in Genshin Impact

Inazuma’s primary firework supplier is Yoimiya, a powerful Pyro Bow character who incorporates her firework knowledge into her impressive Pyro skillset. The owner of Naganohara Fireworks is beloved by those in her hometown of Narukami Island and is a solid recruit for any Genshin Impact player who is seeking a fiery primary damage dealer for their team.

However, she also requires a rather specific team lineup and players may thus be wondering how to build the best Yoimiya team possible.

While many players look to characters that wield direct hit damage through polearms or claymore to be their primary damage dealers, those who wield a bow can still be impressive forces on the battlefield with some bow characters even ranking among the best overall characters in Genshin. Yoimiya is certainly a strong candidate and is definitely one of Genshin’s better bow characters.

Some Genshin characters can function freely and switch between a variety of roles, but Yoimiya is a character who will only really function well within one specific role. The role she is meant to take is the primary damage dealer on a team, which makes the team options somewhat limited as players will not want to utilize any other character who is meant to function as a primary damage-dealing force alongside her.

The best Yoimiya team in Genshin Impact

While Yoimiya must function as the primary damage-dealing unit on any given team, her Pyro element does mix well with most others which means that players will still have a wide variety of options despite Yoimiya’s specific role requirements.

Those who play well alongside her are also a fairly solid mix of both four-star and five-star characters which allows players many easily obtainable options.

Generally, every Genshin team should be composed of a variety of character and element types to ensure all characters and the team as a whole is able to function to the best of their ability. Most teams should thus include some kind of primary damage dealer, a secondary damage dealer, a supporting character of some kind, and a final team member that is more flexible and is chosen based on the rest of the teams’ assets.

With the overall structure for a solid Genshin team, plus Yoimiya’s specific abilities in mind, here is a general outline of what the best team for the Pyro Bow character will look like.

The first team member is Yoimiya, who functions as the primary damage dealer and thus spends the most time on the battlefield.

The second team member functions as the secondary damage dealer and should be able to deal effective damage even when not on the battlefield.

The third team member is some kind of support character who helps amplify Yoimiya’s abilities, provides strong support for elemental reactions, and bolsters the entire team.

The fourth and final team member can be either another damage dealer, a healer, or another supporting character.

Best Yoimiya team compositions in Genshin

Because Yoimiya will only perform well when she is the primary damage dealer on a team, the team composition options for her are somewhat limited. Generally, players will want to seek characters who can function well in a variety of roles and who play well with the Pyro element when creating a team for Yoimiya.

With all aspects of Yoimiya’s specific skillset in mind, here are some of the best Genshin characters who will play well alongside her.

Players can utilize the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan.

Players can utilize the four-star Geo Polearm character Yun Jin.

Players can utilize the five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli.

Players can utilize the four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu.

Players can utilize the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun.

Players can utilize the four-star Hydro Polearm character Candace.

Players can utilize the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha.

Players can utilize the four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett.

Players can utilize the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti.

Players can utilize the four-star Cryo Bow character Diona.

Players can utilize the five-star Geo Sword character Albedo.

These characters all have elements that will work well alongside Yoimiya’s Pyro abilities and also function in a way that serves to bolster or highlight her skillset while also having powerful skillsets of their own. They can all be mixed and matched in a wide variety of ways and players should thus experiment until they find the team lineup that is best for their own unique gameplay style.

Here are five solid team composition examples for Yoimiya utilizing the previously mentioned characters.

1) Yoimiya, Yelan, Yun Jin, and Zhongli

The team composition is generally regarded by players as one of if not the singular best option overall because every character on this team functions together perfectly.

Yoimiya and Yelan work well together to execute the powerful Vaporize elemental reaction and Yelan functions great as a strong character who plays well with Yoimiya due to her ability to provide solid Hydro damage and buffs while not active on the battlefield.

Yun Jin is capable of providing Yoimiya with a strong normal attack buff that is perfect for amplifying Yoimiya’s already powerful skillset. Lastly, Zhongli functions as an all-around excellent support character able to bolster his team in a variety of ways.

2) Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, and Yun Jin

Combining Yoimiya with Raiden Shogun offers players the opportunity to consistently create the powerful Overloaded elemental reaction. Pyro and Electro are quite capable together and Overloaded is capable of dealing with many foes at once. Attaining five-star characters can be rather difficult, and those who like this team lineup but are unable to attain Raiden Shogun could substitute her with Fischl or Beidou for similar but less powerful results.

Yun Jin once more graces the team lineup with Yoimiya due to her unique ability that helps bolster Yoimya’s damage output, but players seeking a different character could also potentially substitute her with Bennett or Zhongli for decent results. Xingqiu helps Yoimiya create the Vaporize elemental reaction and functions as an all-around excellent secondary damage dealer who plays quite well with Yoimiya.

3) Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, and Yelan

This team lineup is essentially a different version of the previous two teams combined but features some of the best dynamics for amplifying Yoimiya’s skillset.

Because the Raiden Shogun is a character who can freely flow between a variety of roles, she is one of the best choices to join Yoimiya on a team as she is able to amplify her abilities in a variety of ways. Zhongli also joins Yoimiya again for this time lineup because he excels as an all-around support character capable of protecting and helping the rest of the team.

Not many secondary damage dealers like Yelan exist. She is one of the few characters that are able to really help Yoimiya shine. Yelan is one of Genshin’s best secondary damage dealers and support characters which makes her an excellent choice alongside Yoimiya.

4) Yoimiya, Candace, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Albedo

This unique composition offers Albedo as the secondary damage dealer. He functions fairly well alongside her and his Geo abilities also help shield the team as a whole with the Crystallize elemental reaction.

Adding Candace to this team composition allows Yoimiya and her to work together to create the Vaporize elemental reaction. Candace is also able to grant a normal attack increase that works great for Yoimiya.

Kazuha excels as both a secondary damage dealer and as a supporting character which makes him an excellent character for this lineup due to his ability to function in two roles at once. Because Yoimiya mostly excels at dealing damage to singular targets, Kazuha’s ability to round up many opponents at once is also a huge asset alongside her.

His battery-like abilities are also incredibly useful for allowing his teammates to rapidly regenerate energy for their abilities.

5) Yoimiya, Bennett, Venti, and Diona

Players can attain the duo Pyro buff, which will grant an overall 25 percent attack increase, by having Bennett as a support character alongside Yoimiya. He will also help heal her and the rest of the team when they are getting low and is overall a superb character.

Utilizing a Cryo character like Diona will allow for the Melt elemental reaction to take place and Diona will also help by healing and shielding her allies. Lastly, Venti works as a powerful crowd-controlling unit that greatly helps solve the issues that may be presented by Yoimiya’s singular target abilities. He will also help create the Swirl elemental reaction, which is simply another added bonus of this team composition.

Yoimiya is currently available as a featured five-star on her “Tapestry of Golden Flames” banner. This is her third-ever rerun and she will be available until Nov. 18.

Players hoping to recruit the Inazuman bow character should wish on her soon as it will be some time before she returns as a recruitable character once more.