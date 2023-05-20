Kirara is bringing more Dendro potential and exploration possibilities in Genshin Impact, but she’ll also require many resources to be geared up, similarly to other characters.

In addition to Dendro crystals, players have to pick up many other resources and defeat specific bosses to Ascend Kirara to the maximum level and enhance her Talents.

Kirara is a four-star Dendro character who will be released with Patch 3.7 on May 23. She features an ability to turn herself into a Neko package and help players with exploration while providing support for her allies and Dendro reactions with the rest of her skillset.

When you’ve succeeded in gathering all resources you need to enhance Kirara, you’re going to need to get the best weapon and artifacts possible to make the most of her skillset. Here is the information you need to level her up, as well as her Talents.

Kirara farming guide in Genshin Impact: Ascension, Talent Materials, and more

To level up Kirara, not only do you need XP materials, but you’ll also have to collect specific materials to Ascend her and raise her level cap.

All Ascension Materials for Kirara in Genshin Impact

To Ascend Kirara, players will need to collect Dendro crystals. There are many ways to collect the crystals, but I find the best method to farm them is by defeating bosses and completing Daily Commissions. Players can also convert other elemental gems for Dendro ones but at an additional cost.

Kirara also requires other specific resources to complete every Ascension. Specifically, here is the resource requirement list:

Spectral resources: Spectral Husks, Hearts, and Nucleuses are dropped by Specters, which can be found in the Inazuma region.

Amakumo Fruits: those limited resources can only be found on Inazuma’s Seirai Island.

Evergloom Rings: those are dropped by the Iniquitous Baptist, the boss released with Patch 3.6. It’s located West of the last-released Sumeru area, Gavireh Lajavard.

Here is the location of Specters in Inazuma:

Amakumo Fruits can only be found on Inazuma’s Seirai Island. They only spawn once every three days, so once you’ve collected them, you’ll have a bit of a wait until you can farm more. Fortunately, there are over 50 of them in Genshin, so you’ll be able to collect a decent number in one game session.

If you don’t want to wait for Amakumo Fruit to respawn, you can also visit a friend’s World and ask them to farm their Amakumo Fruits. Here are the main location of Amakumo Fruits on Seirai Island:

All Talent level-up Materials for Kirara in Genshin Impact

There are many ways other than simply leveling up a character to enhance their stats and abilities—Talents are one such way. Talents offer various bonuses on several aspects of a character, but like Ascensions, Talents require materials in order to be improved.

Usually, talents require two kinds of resources to be enhanced: One via completing Domains and the other by defeating ordinary monsters in the world of Teyvat.

Here are the materials required to level up Talents for Kirara:

Transcience Talent Books: these include Teaching, Guide, and Philosophy Books of Transcience. They’re obtained in the Domain of the Violet Court, in Inazuma.

Everamber: this is a drop from Sumeru’s last-released weekly boss, Apep.

