When does Genshin Impact Version 3.7 release?

Another Version 3.0 update will soon take Teyvat by storm as the Version 3.7 update takes over in Genshin Impact. Although the Version 3.7 update will likely feel much smaller than every previous Version 3.0 update since it has no new five-star characters or map expansions, there’s still a lot for players to delve into which is why they’ll want to ensure they know exactly when the next update launches.

MiHoYo has been all about massive festival events in Genshin lately ranging from Liyue’s huge Lantern Rite extravaganza to Sumeru’s competitive Parade of Providence celebration. Now, yet another massive festival is scheduled to occur as the King of Invokations TCG Grand Prix takes over Teyvat.

The TCG-centric event will be the main highlight of Version 3.7 as characters from all across Teyvat unite for the festival. Characters already confirmed to be featured in the event include Hu Tao, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kaeya, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Yae Miko but there are likely to be more surprise characters who show up as well. And of course, Teyvat’s biggest TCG fan Cyno will also be in attendance.

Although Version 3.7 has no new featured five-star characters for players to recruit, a new Dendro four-star named Kirara will debut and take part in the main event. She will be available for players to obtain through the two featured rerun banners which are the “Tapestry of Golden Flames” banner for the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya and the “Everbloom Violet” banner for the five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko.

Version 3.7 also features a character named Charlotte from Fontaine who is likely to become a playable unit in the future. She has a Cryo Vision strapped to her leg and is featured prominently in both the main event and the artwork which all points toward her being a recruitable character sometime after the official release of Fontaine.

Alongside the massive TCG event, Version 3.7 will also feature the biggest update to the Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode that has occurred since it was first introduced to Teyvat. Around 50 new cards are being added for Travelers to unlock and use, so the intense card-battling game is sure to look quite different after the update is released.

Even though Version 3.7 won’t be the most action-packed or exciting update Teyvat has seen, there is still quite a lot to it which means players will want to jump in as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.7 release date

The Version 3.7 update will launch on May 23 or May 24 depending on your timezone. Players will then be able to enjoy all the update has to offer for around six weeks before the Version 3.8 update then arrives as likely the last update before miHoYo’s transition to Version 4.0 for the massive Fontaine expansion.

What time does Genshin Impact 3.7 release?

Every Genshin update has a predicated release time that miHoYo shares, but based on my experience the actual update time tends to be sooner than expected. It has also occasionally been a bit later, however, so players can expect to either be able to jump back into Teyvat slightly sooner or slightly later than expected.

Here are the official Version 3.7 launch times across various time zones.

Pacific Time (PT) – May 23 at 7pm

Central Time (CT) – May 23 at 9pm

Eastern Time (ET) – May 23 at 10pm

British Summer Time (BST) – May 24 at 4am

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) – May 24 at 11am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – May 24 at 5am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – May 24 at 1pm

So far, Genshin’s maintenance and update schedule has always been extremely on track, which means players will likely be able to jump into the action around the specified launch time. But in the event that any issues arise on miHoYo’s end, there is a chance the maintenance could be extended and the update delayed.

If any issues do arise, players will be compensated with further Primogems beyond the base ones every update grants them following the conclusion of the maintenance period. There have only been extended update delays one time since Genshin first launched, so Travelers can generally expect that everything will go as planned.

